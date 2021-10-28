WELLSBORO — Carol’s Beauty & Glow Salon is marking its sixth anniversary of providing cosmetology and tanning services in the same location.
Owner Carol Shughart has always been doing hair, starting with her mother’s hair in high school. After graduation, she had a factory job and came home frustrated.
“My husband asked me what I wanted to do. I said, ‘I don’t know, but first I want to shower and take a nap,” she recalled.
It was while she was showering that she realized she had a nail appointment that more and had an epiphany. At her appointment, she asked the cosmetologist about changing careers. Three weeks later, she was attending cosmetology school and working with the cosmetologist to learn the trade.
After two years working in a Mansfield salon, Shughart had the opportunity to purchase the tanning business at her current location. At first, she didn’t consider it a possibility until both a friend and her daughter tagged her on social media. After visiting, she spoke to the building owner and soon found herself with a beauty and tanning salon.
She offers a full line of cosmetology services: manicures, pedicures, hair cuts, hair color, lightening, permanents and roller sets. Four years ago, Shughart upgraded her tanning equipment to a Level 5 unit.
The high pressure tanning is designed to tan quicker and have it last longer, thereby reducing exposure to UV lights. It also allows people with very fair skin to acquire a tan.
Shughart offers several special deals for tanning, including one this month that offers deeply discounted tanning service.
Shughart appreciates technology and has state-of-the-art equipment such as cordless hair straighteners and Dyson hair dryers which look like four mini-fans instead of the traditional hood. The dryers use infrared to dry hair more quickly and is better for colored hair.She and her staff take care to keep the equipment clean, even before the pandemic.
“Our sanitizer is amazing and, as long as they follow procedures, they have nothing to worry about,” she said.
For more information, call 570-404-9615 or check out the Facebook page.