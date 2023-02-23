The cake might be the star of the show, but regardless how delicious it is, it probably won’t take the place of a hearty catered wedding banquet. Here, three local caterers share customer favorites and most memorable wedding moments.
Erin Butler Parsons of Elkland has been running Erin’s Catering for a decade.
“My most popular dishes are chicken, pulled pork, mac and cheese, baked beans and pasta salad,” she said. “The most unusual meal we ever did was chili using the groom’s grandma’s recipe with corn bread and a baked potato bar.”
Papa V’s Pizzeria in Mansfield can bring the taste of Italy to a mountain wedding.
“We have done many different weddings,” said Sadie Mack, wife of Papa V’s owner James Mack. “Some have ordered pizzas, salads and appetizers like garlic knots and vegetable and fruit platters. Some popular catering items are chicken Parmesan, baked ziti, chicken francese, chicken and pasta with a garlic cream sauce and stuffed chicken breast with an apple cider glaze.”
Always up for a challenge, one unusual gig stands out in Mack’s mind.
“We once did a giant seafood boil for a wedding,” she said. “It was much different than the normal Italian dishes we offer.”
287 Catering is owned by Carol Barrett and is based in Middlebury Center, although she said they have traveled up to an hour to cater a wedding.
Barrett reports that crowd favorites include roast beef, pulled pork and her specialty, Polish potatoes.Sometimes caterers get to see events that they never could have imagined.
“The most memorable wedding I ever catered took place around a beautiful pond and they got married on a floating dock,” she said. “They had floating candles around the dock, and it was just unique.”