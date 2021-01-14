MANSFIELD — An FBLA community service project is in full swing, Alex Stein, North Penn-Mansfield senior and Mansfield Chamber student representative, said during Tuesday’s chamber meeting.
The project is a virtual health challenge, Stein said. The community has been challenged to complete 30 minutes of exercise at least four times a week. The participant can choose their form of exercise, like running, yoga, strength training or walking. Residents then log their weekly progress online.
The challenge runs from Jan. 4-Feb. 28. Participants can join at any time. The suggested donation to participate is $10. Participants will be entered into a drawing to win a gift card to a local business each week, including Night and Day, Conspiracy Coffee, Cast-n-Crew, Bloss Holiday Market, Victoria Theater, Papa V’s Pizzeria, Martin’s and Yorkholo.
All of the money raised through the challenge will benefit the Mansfield Area Food Pantry, Santa’s Gift Bag, boxes for joy with the Tioga County nursing homes and to support local businesses.
For more information, visit www.sites.google.com/southerntioga.org/stepup2021.
Dawn Hull, chamber executive director, said this year’s Youth Leaders of Tomorrow would look a little differently than in the past due to COVID-19. Interviews are still scheduled for next week. There will be some type of banquet, but it will not be held in February as originally planned.
The Youth Leaders of Tomorrow event originated many years ago by the Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Tioga School District to honor seniors who have been exemplary students throughout their high school careers. This year, students nominated are:
New Covenant Academy: Timothy Allen, Carley Smith and Elizabeth Burke
North-Penn Liberty: Colton Litzelman, Kiersten Mitstifer, Shaelynn Mosher, Taylor Nelson, Bridgette Russel and Ryann Upham
North-Penn Mansfield: Katie Augustine, Ashley Brubaker, Curtis Craig, Emma Eglesia, Charisma Grega, Alison Koval, Madison Milheim, Alex Stein and Jade Stubblefield.
Classes at Mansfield University will begin Feb. 1, Ryan McNamara, director of marketing and communications for MU and chamber board member, said. Mirroring the fall semester, most classes will be virtual with limited students living on campus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 75% of classes will be online and the rest will be face-to-face. Those in-person classes will be courses like science labs and music classes, he said.
The university has acquired rapid antigen tests, which produce results for COVID-19 in about 15 minutes. McNamara said students living in residence halls and student athletes will be required to be tested when moving in; other students are strongly encouraged.
They can present a negative test that is within 72 hours of their move in, McNamara said.
“If there are any positive results as they’re trying to move in, we have isolation areas we can quickly move them to or they can return home until they get a negative result,” he said.
Fall and winter sports have been canceled but the university is planning for spring sports.