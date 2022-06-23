MANSFIELD — There won’t be a Fourth of July parade in Mansfield again this year, but the chamber of commerce would like there to be one next year, if they can find volunteers to help organize it.
According to chamber executive director Dawn Hull, there wasn’t enough time to pull one off this year, as organizing the parade each year begins right after the event ends each year.
First of all, the chamber didn’t know if it would be a good idea with the pandemic, which canceled 2020 and 2021’s parade.
Obtaining a permit to close the road, plus contact potential participants for the parade also must be done well in advance, as plans for bands and other participants are made no later than the beginning of each new year.
There will be fireworks, and the Save the Gate House committee is planning a bike decorating contest and bike parade in Smythe Park on the fourth.
Registration and judging will be held in the Warren L. Miller Elementary School bus loop at 10 a.m., immediately followed by the parade the Gate House and awarding of prizes.
All ages up to and including 7th grade students can bring their bikes, trikes, scooters and wagons. No motorized vehicles will be allowed.
There will be cash prizes awarded for most patriotic, most colorful and most out of this world entries. For contest details visit www.mansfield.org or watch for Facebook posts on the Save the Gate House and Mansfield Chamber pages.
Anyone interested in volunteering to organize next year’s parade can contact the chamber of commerce at 570-662-3442.