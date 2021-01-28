WELLSBORO — There will still be ice carving, but this year’s Winter Celebration will be scaled back from previous years.
Julie Henry, executive director of the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce, reported on events for the Winter Celebration, scheduled for Feb. 13-14, at the virtual chamber meeting Jan. 26.
The crowd favorite, ice carving, will return with six to seven blocks of ice being sculpted on Main Street in the business district. The sculptures will share a Valentine’s Day theme. A few select vendors will set up on Main Street as well.
But the rest of the regular activities — a concert, chili cook-off and children’s activities on The Green — will not be part of this year’s event, Henry said.
The chamber is planning other events, including the Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival and Dickens of a Christmas, as usual. Planning committees are proceeding cautiously in case the chamber needs to cut back on activities or make other changes to accommodate safety guidelines due to COVID-19, Henry said.
Other businesses reported similar situations. Tim Morey from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said no in-person programs are being offered at state parks until March 31.
Virtual programs are available and interested persons can sign up for any program online at events.dcnr.gov.
The Green Free Library in Wellsboro is offering inside appointments for computer use only and online Story Time.
All materials are quarantined for seven days after return, said Lesiie Wishard, executive director.
The Friends of the library is giving away books, located on carts on the front porch. The collections will remain on the porch through March with different “themes” of titles each month.
The Friends is still planning its traditional book sale during the Laurel Festival, Wishard said.
Hamilton-Gibson is exploring a virtual program of weekly staged reading of short plays on Zoom, followed by a public discussion after, said Thomas Putnam, creative director.
The organization is also looking at offering a similar program for children and youth.
Shawn Bryant reported that two groups are meeting for the annual Christmas on Main Street celebration. The newest group is tasked with finding a home and paying for the purchase of the ribbon machines purchased in 2020 from Versailles, Ky.
The ribbon machines once created ornaments and lightbulbs at the Wellsboro Corning Glass factory. Anyone interested in joining the group should contact Bryant at sbryant@pennwells.com.