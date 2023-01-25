WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce discussed everything from ebikes to Winter Celebration, Laurel Festival to trailhead at the Jan. 25 meeting.
Executive Director Julie Henry updated directors on the Winter Celebration Feb. 10-12, noting that three events are fundraisers for local groups.
A Sip, Savor and Sounds at the Deane Center on Friday night will benefit HAVEN of Tioga County and feature live entertainment, culinary tastings of locally-made products, dining stations and free samples from wines, cideries, breweries and maybe a distillery. Tickets are available at benedictsbus.com.
On Saturday, ice carvers will return and Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries will host the Chili with a Chance of Chocolate fundraiser. Passport holders can sample a variety of chili recipes at various downtown businesses and also get a chance of winning a basket of chocolate products.
Saturday evening, Tioga County PA Relay for Life will hold a fundraiser at the Penn Wells Hotel, Henry said.
Several bands and queen candidates have already sent in confirmations for the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival, Henry continued.
The Patterson Foundation has provided funding for the chamber to purchase trailers to replace the wagons that used to hold floats.
Henry hopes to inspire and challenge local businesses to step forward to build the seven floats for the parade, as it used to be done in the past. Floats can be constructed in the borough garage on Old Tioga Street, which is cleared by Memorial Day.
Any business interested in building a float should contact the chamber at 570-724-1926 or julieh@wellsboropa.com.
Director Charlie Messina reviewed the use of eBikes, electric bikes equipped with motors, in state park trails. State parks will generally accommodate Class 1, 2 and 3 eBikes, but not Class 4.
eBikes can weigh no more than 100 pounds, not exceed 20 miles-per-hour using the motor, motors cannot exceed 750 watts and must have fully operable pedals.
DCNR is also continuing the ATV Regional Trail Connector pilot project into this year, which allows use of ATVs and UTVs in parks and on public roads. Vehicles must be registered with the state and municipality where the rider plans to use, licensed, have insurance and purchase a permit from DCNR.
Kristin Hamilton, executive director of Develop Tioga, noted several projects, including the county’s request for Develop Tioga to submit a formal plan to manage the trailhead building on Fellows Avenue.
The goal is to maximize the building for visitors as well as businesses from across the county. Several have already agreed to have some presence there including Visit Potter-Tioga, Mansfield and Wellsboro chambers, Blossburg’s VIBE, Mansfield’s BOOM and Wellsboro’s GROW.
She is seeking suggestions for what information and staffing should be available during high visitor times, evenings and weekends.
In other business, the chamber welcomed directors serving three-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2025 including Nicole York, Carrie Heath, Jim Bodine, Terry Bryant, Tim Gooch, Ellen Bryant and Kevin Thomas. The board also appointed directors for one-year terms including Mike Charles, Amy Welch, Julian Stam, Louis Rachiele, Kim Miller, Jessica Sandstrom, Al Quimby, Rachel Brill, Brian Cunningham and Leslie Wishard.