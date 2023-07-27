WELLSBORO — It’s a small switch from wood to aluminum — obviously — but one that will have a big savings for the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce.
At the July 25 meeting, Retail/Tourism Committee Chair Charlie Messina provided an update on the flags that fly in downtown Wellsboro during the summer.
In June, he said the flags are discolored and need to be replaced, as do many of the wooden poles from which they hang.
The poles have doubled in price since the last bulk purchase, now costing $180 per pole. On Tuesday, Messina provided another option: aluminum poles at a cost of $70 each, saving more than $100 per pole. For the chamber’s 98 flags that fly in the downtown, that’s a savings of about $10,000.
“The wooden poles are harder and harder to get and more and more expensive,” said Julie Henry, executive director of the chamber. “They were not meant to be outdoor poles.”
Part of the issue is the bracket that holds the pole. To secure it, a hole is drilled in the wood pole, which allows water to enter. The average life span of a wooden pole is about four years, Messina said.
The chamber board of directors voted unanimously to go with the aluminum poles, which also have adjustable snaps making it easier and quicker to hang the American flags from them.
The chamber still has to replace most of the American flags, currently at $25 each.
Additionally, the chamber is replacing the flag brackets on the parking meters.
Donations from residents are appreciated. For information, contact the chamber office at 570-724-1926.
STPR
Henry provided an update to the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally, scheduled for Sept 15-16.
The stages, she said, have nearly all changed from past events. A few miles are the same, but most are new roads and new spectator locations for this year, now only seven weeks away.
The chamber is pulling together a spectator guide to give directions to new spectator locations. The project was not included in this year’s budget and the chamber is seeking sponsors.
For more information, call the chamber at 570-724-1926.