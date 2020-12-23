Local chambers of commerce are getting creative in ways to support small businesses and reminding residents to try to do the same.
“We all need to keep all our businesses in mind and help them by doing our part and shopping local,” said Julie Henry, executive director of the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce. “These are the businesses that are owned by or employ your neighbors.”
Dawn Hull, executive director of the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, said other than physically stopping in a store to buy something, residents can shop local by purchasing gift cards or Chamber Bucks to use later.
“If you’re not having a Christmas party this year, support the local restaurant you use for catering by buying a gift card for next year,” said Hull. “And this shouldn’t just be around the holidays. People need to support our local businesses year-round, especially since this year has seen a decrease in tourist spending,” Hull said.
Both the Wellsboro and Mansfield chamber have increased marketing to customers and outreach to the businesses.
Henry stepped up the ‘Shop Local’ marketing campaigns and sends general COVID-19 updates to members every two weeks. Crucial updates or new state mandates regarding businesses are sent to members right away, she said.
Hull said the Mansfield chamber frequently emails its members promotion ideas, training for owners and employees and connections to other organizations or businesses that can help.
Hull said chamber staff visits local businesses weekly to check how they’re doing, distribute free reusable masks for employees and customer and make sure owners and their staff know the latest on state mandates regarding the virus.
Both Henry and Hull said many local businesses have adapted to challenges brought on by COVID-19 by offering new services.
“Our members have done really well with things like deliveries, online sales and curbside pickup. They’ve really went above and beyond,” said Henry. “If you want something from a local business, they will help you get it.”
Hull said some of her members are offering discounts for customers who buy or order online or through special phone apps.
“These are your local businesses who sponsor the Little League team or give gift cards for fundraisers,” she said. “They can’t support you unless you support them.”
Another focus for chambers has been helping customers navigate the sometimes daily changes – which businesses are open and closed, changes in hours, new contact methods and so on. Hull said the Mansfield chamber has used Facebook to get the word out, as well as its Chamber Community Happenings newsletter, where member businesses can advertise for free.
“The last thing we want is for our cases to go up any more,” she said. “So, we’re doing anything we can to help our businesses succeed while also keeping our residents safe.”