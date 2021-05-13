The Wellsboro Area School District board of directors appointed Rebecca Charles, M.S.Ed., LMT to complete the remainder of the term vacated by Susan Judlin.
Charles was appointed at the May 11 meeting and her term will run through Nov. 30. Charles is also a candidate on both the Republican and Democratic ballot, seeking to win the nomination to serve a four-year term on the board.
Charles headed the elementary parent-teacher organization and oversaw fundraising for the new elementary playgrounds, which will be installed this summer. She has also served as a coach for the Odysses of the Mind competition.
Retirements/resignations
In other business, the board accepted the resignation of Bryan Murphy, the network administrator/computer technician, effective June 30. Murphy, said Superintendent Brenda Freeman, was instrumental in setting up system to connect students to the school and their teachers during the past year. He will be moving into a new job outside the district.
In addition, the board accepted the retirement for Janet Hill, an administrative assistant at the Rock L. Butler Middle School, and Brenda Ebert, a custodian at the high school.
Extended year
The district is working on preparing for the extended school year, said principals at the schools. Students with learning gaps have been identified and letters will be sent to parents.
The board approved special education extended school year staffing, running June 21-July 22, for: Brenda Copp, Rhoda Mann, Paige Weston, Marcia Smith, and Kristopher Davis as teachers; Jill Yusinski as a speech therapist; and Michelle McNett as a substitute teacher. Each will receive $32/hour and regular staff are expected to work 16 hours a week.
In addition, the board approved instructional aides: Hanna O’Neill, Barbara Pipher, Mary Jo Floria and Normal Kohler at a rate of $10.91 per hour for 16 hours a week.