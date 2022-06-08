The Charleston Township Zoning Hearing Board heard a presentation from McCormick Law Firm of Williamsport on June 7 regarding a variance/special exception for a proposed Gas-N-Go gas station.
The gas station would be built near the eastern side of Weis supermarket on Route 6 and would be owned and operated by Weis.
The property at 11764 Route 6 is currently not in use. A small unoccupied house on the property will be demolished or removed. The lot totals 2.45 acres.
“This will be the most compact version of Gas-N-Go that Weis uses,” said Project Manager William Swanick of the engineering firm Herbert, Rowland & Grubic of Harrisburg. HRG will manage the construction of the gas station.
A special exception was requested by HRG due to the commercial nature of the proposed gas station. The variance was requested regarding the minimum setback for commercial use. Charleston Township’s zoning ordinance requires a 100-foot front yard setback.
The Gas-N-Go variance provides an 87-foot setback to the small gas station building and a 69-foot setback to the canopy, or roof, of the building.
There will be no new roadways constructed for access the gas station.
“There will be no new access points,” said Swanick. “We’ll be tying in (the entrance to the gas station) just past the median.”
There is a FEMA 100-year floodplain extending approximately 200 feet onto the property. A member of the public questioned the safety of the gas tanks should a flooding event occur.
“The tanks are watertight,” said Alexander Ororbia, director of Land Development for Weis. “The gas pumps can be submerged for over 72 hours and they also have liquid and vapor protection.”
The property will be a fill site, with fill making the site with Route 6. There will be a small embankment behind the gas station and possibly a retaining wall.
There will be very limited parking at the new facility; one or two spots will be provided for the Gas-N-Go operators/attendants. Ororbia said that three to four operators will be working different shifts and will be trained in all safety procedures.
There will be no additional signage constructed except on the gas station itself. A digital sign with gas prices will be incorporated into the existing Weis sign. Fencing will be erected around the site.
The Gas-N-Go will operate during Weis market hours, which are currently 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The lighting on the Gas-N-Go will be relatively unobtrusive. The zoning board agreed that there are many trees that will obscure lights, and Ororbia noted that when the station closes at night the lights are greatly minimized.
“If additional screening is required, we’ll do that,” said Swanick.
There was no concern expressed from the zoning board or community members regarding the construction of an additional business in the area.
Swanick noted that he had examined the property several times and found that the surrounding area is evenly divided in terms of residential and commercial use.
After a short executive session the zoning hearing board accepted Weis Markets’ application for a variance/special exception. Secretary Russell Tomlinson asked that the exceptions include “complete protection of light pollution to neighbors” to which Weis and HRG agreed.