CHARLESTON TWP. — Residents here quizzed supervisors about the website, agenda, codes and traffic during the Aug. 1 meeting.
About 11 people attended the meeting, most to raise concerns about the township although a few compliments were also extended.
Website and agenda
A resident said the website is not very user-friendly. Township personnel said the site is undergoing construction.
Further, the resident questions about downloading a copy of the previous month’s minutes. Township staff said the website builder told them that using any other format, the minutes could be changed. Residents questioned how a PDF file could be changed.
Another resident said the township’s meeting agenda lacks depth and said it would be “common courtesy” for it to contain old business that would be discussed and other topics to be discussed at the meeting. He then presented a copy of a format recommended by the township code.
Property issues
Nate Lineaweaver asked supervisors about a barn which he said several people are using illegally as a residence. Junk belonging to the property owner is on his land.
Township representatives said they spoke to the owner who said the people are staying in a camper.
Later, supervisors said they had received an order for additional court costs and fees for the junk property next to Lineaweaver. Once the property is sold either privately or in a tax or sheriff’s sale, the township would recoup its costs. The process could still take several years.
Linda Reese asked about the status of clean-up on a property near her home. She was contacted by an attorney who told her the township solicitor had directed him to call her to stop “harassing” the property owner. She further claimed supervisors are not enforcing the township ordinances.
Supervisors later noted that the property owner received a 30-day extension from the July 20 deadline as he is making progress on the property and staying in communication with the township.
Compliments
A resident complimented the township for its speed in erecting speed limit signs. Another resident thanked the township for using a roller to adhere the rocks into the tar applications.
Enforcement questions
Michelle Sepiol asked if the township can request more police enforcement in Catlin Hollow for traffic and speeding violations.
The township has asked PennDOT to perform a traffic study. The results of that study will determine what the township can do.
Sepiol then asked about an ordinance for fireworks, noting that they are set off for gender reveal parties, birthdays and other events other than Independence Day. She suggested a permit or an amendment to the noise ordinance.