WELLSBORO — Two women who have continued to keep poultry despite the borough’s efforts to have them stop had their day in court.
Attorney Ann Leete, representing Anna Wales and Raquel Rogers of 30 Bodine St., Wellsboro, presented evidence at a March 29 hearing on the borough’s complaint to fine the couple more than $7,000 for keeping a small flock of hens and ducks at their home on 30 Bodine Street.
Rogers and Wales attended the hearing, but did not testify. Leete asked District Court Judge Rob Repard to dismiss the complaint and fine, noting that the borough’s ordinance only authorizes levying penalties upon conviction and sentencing. As the case is a civil matter, the pair have not been convicted or sentenced, she argued.
In response, William Stokes Jr., the borough’s solicitor, said that fines are one of multiple avenues that boroughs have to enforce ordinances.
Repard did not rule on the petition to dismiss, but did hear testimony from the sole witness, Wellsboro’s Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr.
Boyce testified that the violation was reported by Councilman Craig West in early May. He visited the property to confirm the presence of domestic fowl, and sent a notice to the property owners. Several emails were exchanged between Boyce and Wales.
The property, said Boyce, was one of several that had been changed from rural residential to town residential in 2018. The borough’s ordinance allows properties of 10 acres or more in rural residential zones to keep cattle, horses, llamas and sheep. Keeping domestic fowl is prohibited except in commercial agricultural operations as defined by the commonwealth.
The property, along with 15 neighboring parcels, was rezoned to rural residential in October 2020. The change did not affect whether the couple could keep poultry, Boyce said.
Also at the October meeting, council voted not to amend its animal ordinance and voted to proceed with the penalty phase against Rogers and Wales.
When the complaint was filed Jan. 4, the borough estimated the fine had amassed to more than $7,000. The fine is $500 for the first four days out of compliance, and $250 for each subsequent day. The borough asked the court to levy an additional $250 for each day aftter the filing date, which could tack more than $10,000 onto the penalty.
The borough would forgive all penalties, only asking Wales and Rogers to pay the legal fees and court costs, if the birds are removed within 30 days, said Boyce. So far, the borough has incurred about $1,067 in court and legal costs.
The penalties did not accrue after a Jan. 27 hearing was postponed until the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board to rule on the pair’s request for a variance. The board heard the request Jan. 26 and ruled March 9 that the request did not fall within its jurisdiction but did note that the existing ordinance was not clear if keeping non-commercial chickens is allowed.
In closing, Leete reiterated her earlier argument and contended the complete ban on poultry is unconstitutional zoning.
Stokes said that ordinances are in place to regulate behavior on private property that puts the community at risk.
Repard asked both attorneys to submit briefs by April 13 and he will determine if the court has jurisdiction and, if it does, issue a ruling by April 23.