The Children’s Health fair was held on Saturday, June 11 to kick off Laurel Festival celebrations. Children and their families enjoyed the day with many different booths and each child was given tickets for a free ball and helmet.
Children’s Health Fair held in Wellsboro
- By Shelby Alexander shelbya@tiogapublishing.com
