WELLSBORO — Christmas and the holiday season are a little different this year: no parties, remote shopping, no caroling. It adds up to a sharp downward turn on the merriment factor. But one thing remains and, in the absence of all the others, may have increased from last year.
And that is decorating. The holiday decorators have extra time to spend on decorating and have taken advantage of it.
One place with some extra special holiday decorations is the Wellsboro office of chiropractor Joseph Iaquinto, DC.
“Theresa (Spencer) does our decorating; she’s really into it,” Iaquinto said. “This year, I told her we need to make our patients very happy.”
Spencer took on the challenge, turning the waiting area into Santa’s workshop with elves, Victorian Santas, red lights and greenery. A live tree is next to the reception area, while the hallway and patient rooms each have their own decorations. The bright lights continue outdoors with another decorated tree.
Holiday decorating is an annual tradition for the office, said Iaquinto. Chief decorator is Theresa Spencer, a massage therapist who has worked there for 18 years.
“It’s gone over really, really well,” said Iaquinto on the finished decorations. “Kim and I admit to not having any part of it.”
This year, Iaquinto challenged Spencer to go above and beyond their typical decorating for the simple reason that they need to make patients — and people in general — happy this year.
“We say we like our patients to leave with a smile and how they come in with a smile,” Iaquinto said.
Although Spencer recycles decorations from year-to-year, she also adds to the collection. This year, Iaquinto requested red lights to be part of the seasonal decor. Spencer was unable to find them and substituted blue.
“Then it kind of fell into place,” she said.
They removed magazine racks and rearranged to accommodate the boughs and holly. It’s a little bit of everything — a little Victorian, a tad modern, many traditional and few more whimsical. There’s wrapping paper on the walls to serve as a backdrop for the stockings. Lights arc over a rounded window above a door.
It’s not so much about following a theme as it is about making people feel good inside.
Spencer spent about five hours decorating the inside of the office on East Avenue on Friday afternoon, then returned with her granddaughter, 11-year-old Miranda Schaffer, to complete the outside decor during another five-hour session that weekend.
“I like to make people feel good and be happy,” Spencer said.
The decorations will remain up through the new year to brighten the office and spirits of those visiting.