WELLSBORO — The Penn Wells was abuzz with activity Tuesday morning as Christine Moore of Christine Moore Milinery, and her crew did a photo shoot for her fall catalogue there before moving outdoors to the Green and other areas around Wellsboro.

Among the models wearing Moore’s creations was Madelynne Myers, of Nashville, Tenn., Miss Kentucky 2019 and a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology.

