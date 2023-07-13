WELLSBORO — The Penn Wells was abuzz with activity Tuesday morning as Christine Moore of Christine Moore Milinery, and her crew did a photo shoot for her fall catalogue there before moving outdoors to the Green and other areas around Wellsboro.
Among the models wearing Moore’s creations was Madelynne Myers, of Nashville, Tenn., Miss Kentucky 2019 and a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology.
Local resident Sara Vogt, who co-owns the Home Page Network along with her husband, John Vogt, was also featured as a model in the photo shoot.
David Dobson, also of Nashville, was the photographer for the shoot.
Dobson’s photos have appeared in Vogue, Elle, DestinAsian, Us, Relevant, Bride and People, and campaigns for Levi’s, Stüssy, Motorola, Billabong, Mondetta and Quiksilver. He has documented mission work for Compassion International, Convoy of Hope, Kolkata Mercy Hospital and World Vision, and photographed celebrities/icons that include B.B. King, Amy Grant, Evel Knievel, Nikki Taylor, Michael W. Smith, Kate Upton, Newsboys, Peter Frampton, Joel Osteen, Margot Price, George Thorogood, Tatjana Patitz, Tommy Lasorda, Joyce Meyer, Emmylou Harris, Kathy Ireland, Third Day, HRH The Maharaja of Jodhpur, New Order, Lyle Lovett and his childhood next-door-neighbor Mother Teresa.
With her headquarters in New York City, Moore’s creations have been featured in the Kentucky Derby, earning her the titles of Featured Milliner of Kentucky Derby 144, 145, 146, 147, 148,149, Featured Milliner Kentucky Derby Museum, Official Milliner Breeders’ Cup, Official Milliner Iroquois Steeplechase, Official Hat Designer of America’s Best Racing, Official Milliner of Jim McKay Maryland Million Day, Official Milliner TOBA, Featured Milliner Florida Derby, Featured Milliner Keeneland and Featured Milliner Preakness Corporate Village.
Moore’s hats are available at some of the finest boutiques and hotels throughout the country. Other collections include the Blake Collection for men; casual collections for Summer, Beach, Fall, Winter, Resort; and a Dessert Collection unveiled at “Taste of the World,” a Breeders’ Cup 2016 event at Warner Bros. Studios.
Each of her creations is dyed to the desired color, blocked on wooden forms, wired, lined, and signature hand-made trim applied for a unique and elegant finish. Christine A. Moore Millinery is known for fine finishing work, attention to detail and customer service. Her designs are light in weight, creating a softer and more wearable product.
Each hat is individually made in NYC, USA.