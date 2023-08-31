WELLSBORO — A group of Wellsboro High School seniors gathered to paint the class mural on the wall near the parking lot. Every senior class leaves a mural, and members of the class of 2024 were asked to submit their proposed designs. Rosalie Ladd’s submission was then chosen by the senior students.
“My mom is the art teacher at the middle school,” Ladd explained, “So I’ve been painting forever.”
Four students volunteered to help paint: Hannalee Cleveland, Olivia Chilson, Emily Richardson and Hannah Nuss.
“We worked from July to Aug. 8,” said Ladd. “I was out in the thunder painting it.”
Ladd was inspired by the quote “Futures don’t make themselves, you have to create them.” She decided on a trumpet because the instrument is often seen as a symbol of forward progression.
“Keep moving forward,” said Ladd. “I also stuck some mountain laurel in the bell of the trumpet to represent Pennsylvania.”
“I thought it would be cool to combine it with street art,” she explained. “I drew it on my iPad and made a negative of the design. Then I used a projector that I hooked up to my car to draw the sketch onto the wall with Sharpie.”
Her work paid off, allowing the group to paint the class of 2024’s legacy near the building where they spent their teenage years building memories and preparing for their futures.
As for the future of the group who painted the mural, Ladd hasn’t decided what she wants to do after graduation.
While they still have plenty of time to plan for their futures, some members of the group have already aspired to certain careers.
Cleveland wants to go to school for business, Chilson aspires to be an attorney, Richardson plans to become a physician’s assistant and Nuss has decided to earn a degree in packaging science, which is the engineering that goes into packaging.
“This year is the first real return to normalcy since the pandemic started,” they said. “It’s been surreal, we don’t really feel like seniors at all. We used to look at seniors and think that they were so old.”
As for whether they are excited to graduate, they said that the thought of graduation has yet to kick in.