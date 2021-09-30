MIDDLEBURY CENTER — The hills reverberated with distant booms at Thunder Ridge Sporting Clays this past Saturday, Sept. 25, all in the name of a good cause.
The third annual Clays for Kids, a fundraiser to benefit organizations serving youth, was underway at the shooting and hunting preserve in Middlebury Center. Chairs Mark Hamilton and Gary Wilson said the event raised about $26,700, an increase from the amount raised in 2019.
“I did not expect to do that this year,” said Hamilton. “It’s a great testimony to the cause and it’s an awfully fun way for sportsmen to give back to the community.”
Funds raised at Clays for Kids are divided between the Mill Cove Environmental Center and another youth-centric organization. This year, the Tioga County YMCA in Mansfield was designated as the second recipient.
“Our mission is to support those who are making a difference in children’s lives with the goal of equipping them to face the challenges they will encounter as successful adults,” said Hamilton.
Twenty-eight teams of four registered to for the event, traveling around to the 16 stations where each person shot a total of 100 rounds at the clay targets. Some flew into the air to simulate flying birds while others rolled on the ground as quick as a rabbit.
Top individuals and teams were honored, but that’s not the real motivation for the participants, said Hamilton. That philosophy was demonstrated by one incident that day.
Two shotguns were donated to be awarded to the top male and top female scorers, but the top male scorer declined to accept and instead returned his prize. Instead, each participating youth shooter under the age of 18 received a raffle ticket and a winner was drawn at random. Brockway Tice walked away with the shotgun.
The event continues to grow with $14,000 raised the first year and $22,600 the second. The event wouldn’t take place without the community sponsors, said Wilson and Hamilton.