MIDDLEBURY CENTER — On Sept. 24, Thunder Ridge Sporting Clays at 619 Leon Brown Road, Middlebury Center will host the annual Clays for Kids, an event where sportsmen have gathered since 2018 to benefit local youths.
“This year, we are doing something different,” said event co-chairman Mark Hamilton. Gary Wilson is also co-chair for the event.
“A couple of businesses are sponsoring a ‘mentored youth shoot’ with five teams of four kids each. There will be two adults mentoring each team.
“We are placing a lot of emphasis on this, because we feel by mentoring these kids, they can learn something that they will be able to enjoy for a lifetime.
“It will be like golfing but with a shotgun,” said Hamilton, noting that different stations with different degrees of difficulty will be used, which resemblance holes on a golf course.
“One-half of the shots will take place in wooded areas, with the balance taking place in open fields. What one youth might find is a bird flies over their head, while a rabbit crosses in front of them. Or, another example is two birds crossing each other mid air. There are a lot of different combinations the might come into contact with.”
Several community sponsors support this event, much to Hamilton’s and Wilson’s delight.
“The Wellsboro Social Club is sponsoring the Grizzly Bear, the top spot at the sponsor board, said Hamilton.
“The social club benefits, with signage and media mentions, with the funds benefiting the Valley Youth Initiative, a nonprofit organization that helps guide and direct area youths with positive activities and programs.”
Hamilton then spoke of a recent unfortunate-scenario-turned-positive in Elkland. At a bandstand in town people were pulling up the floorboards and engaging in illegal activities, including selling drugs.
Teachers decided to do something about it, Hamilton said, so they raised enough money to tear out the bandstand and have a basketball court built in its place.
“Tearing down the bandstand and erecting the basketball court is a great example for those kids that have free time and no direction between the hours of 3–5 p.m. to have an after school program that they can enjoy.
“There’s also the Grand Savers,” said Hamilton. “These are grandparents that are, due to unfortunate family circumstances, raising their grandchildren.
“That’s wonderful that they are doing this, but these grandparents get none of the money that a foster parent would otherwise get.
“So some of the proceeds are used to fund activities, like picnics, amusement parks, things like that for these grandparents and their grandchildren.”
Hamilton said that the Clays for Kids event will have something for everyone, including a gun raffle, several basket raffles and lunch.
“Hopefully we can prevent some of the problems these people have gone through, and change it for the better, starting with the next generation moving forward,” said Hamilton.
The deadline to enter Clays for Kids was Sept. 1, but Hamilton says you can still register and they will try to get late registrants an event team shirt. For more information or to register, visit www.ClaysForKidsTiogaCounty.com or call Hamilton at 570-772-1299 or Wilson at 570-337-8699.