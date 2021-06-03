BLOSSBURG — The 29th annual Blossburg State Coal Festival, held May 28-30, went off despite a hitch or two.
The main issue was the rain, which began falling on Friday, continued through Saturday and bounced back on Sunday.
The Coal Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the weather, the festival persevered, holding the escape room in the community building and the Hatchet House in the borough garage. Vendors took shelter beneath canopies and bounce houses saw a never-ending line of children.
Some events, like the car show, were canceled while the parade was moved from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
However, spirits were high for those in attendance.