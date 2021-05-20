BLOSSBURG — Summer is nearly here and with it the multitude of community celebrations. One of the first will be the 29th Blossburg State Coal Festival.
The pandemic has created some changes in the festival, said organizers Annette Thompson and Annie Brooks, but they felt like people were ready to enjoy community togetherness again.
“We thought it’s time,” said Thompson. “We’re trying to turn it back into more of a community event. Everybody is ready after the year we’ve had.”
The time frame changed from running Wednesday to Saturday to a Friday through Sunday event. All activities, except for the parade, will be held on Island Park.
“This year we kind of condensed it because we didn’t know what the regulations would be,” Brooks said.
In the past, visitors purchased an admission pin, which allowed them access all weekend. There’s no charge this year, said Thompson.
There will be vendors, bounce houses for the kids; a cornhole, tennis, Little League and Wiffle Ball tournaments; talent show; vendors; and prince and princess pageant. For those who enjoy cooking, Rookie Cooks is offering three classes during the festival. Logan Route will perform live, there’s a pay-to-play Hatchet House and an escape room. Ghost stories will conclude Friday’s events and fireworks will end Saturday’s.
“We just tried to find something for everybody. That’s why we went with Hatchet House and escape room to get older teens,” Thompson said.
Sunday’s focus is on community and old-fashioned fun, with a community dish-to-pass meal at noon; hotdogs, hamburgers and table service will be provided. That will be followed at 1 p.m. by a non-denominational community church service, old-fashioned games at 2, free swimming in the pool and duck races from 3-5 p.m.
Visitors can also take advantage of a plant swap. Bring a plant and take a plant, or purchase plants for $2, said Brooks.
The parade will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and feature floats, bands, emergency response vehicles, some pets, classic cars and what have you. You can enter online at www.blossburg.org, visit the Blossburg State Coal Festival Facebook page or before the parade begins.
The car, motorcycle and snowmobile show is shaping up to be better than ever, Thompson said. The festival committee partnered with the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, which is drawing many bike owners to the park.
There will be some games to play. Instead of the traditional raffle, this year the committee is asking businesses and groups to sponsor a basket for a silent auction. Visitors can purchase tickets, which they place in the bag corresponding to the prize, and winners selected at random.
The creator of the basket receiving the most tickets will be designated or can designate someone to serve as Grand Marshall for the 30th annual in 2022.
Both organizers stress that none of it would happen without community support.
“We would like to say thank you to all of our sponsors. Without them, we could not do this,” Thompson said.