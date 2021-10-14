WHITNEYVILLE — The sound of engines filled the air everywhere you went during the 55th Tioga County Early Days, held Oct. 8-10 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds here.
The horse arena rumbled with tractor pulls and FFA tractor rodeo, a competition for drivers to negotiate a course driving a tractor with attached front equipment and pulling wagon. Next to the arena, a huge steam engine spun a belt connected to the lumber saw which zipped through tree trunks. Every now and then, a shrill whistle sounded as the engine belched for a plume of smoke.
Engines popped and grumbled in the vendor area, outside the exhibition barns and alongside the tractor display and PennDOT highway memorial. Another engine worked furiously to make fresh cider, grinding the apples, then pressing the pulp.
The pedal tractor pull for children was quiet, save for the shouts of encouragement from parents, grandparents and visitors.
It was three days of small, large and medium-sized tractors at work and on display. A hammer collector had 1,900 hammers on display
Larry Van-Sickle, a resident of Sabinsville, was one of the exhibitors. His display, tucked into a corner of the Grange building, included a leather horse harness, blacksmith tools, pulleys and other antique hand tools.
“It’s a very small portion of what I normally bring,” Van-Sickle said, adding that he didn’t have the help to move it.
At home he has 32 display drawers arranged with his equipment, plus the items that don’t fit in the drawers: sharpening stones, plows, chainsaws, drill press and more. The collection began with an old drill press owned by Van-Sickle’s great-grandfather. He inherited more tools from his father-in-law, and thus it began.
“I’ve always been around farm stuff. I was raised on a farm, worked on a farm,” he said.
His time on the farm was interrupted when he served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam era. Van-Sickle was stationed in Thailand, working as a mechanic on vehicles needed in the war zone.
Returning home to his wife and 18-month-old daughter, he went to work. He recalled going to flea markets and auctions, looking at the antique tools and machinery being sold.
“I thought someone ought to collect it, then someone said, ‘Why don’t you do it?’” he said.
Others have given Van-Sickle responsibility by adding their unique or family tools to his collection. Their names are listed on a piece of paper next to the harness. Two more donor names were added at this event alone.
The future of his collection is up in the air. He has two grandsons who are “real interested” in it. Whether they will share, divide or disburse everything remains to be seen.
Van-Sickle leafed through a purple notebook, filled with photographs of his collection. Every item has a story; each piece holds a memory.
“It brings back memories,” he said, turning the last page. “Well, that’s what it’s for — Early Days, you know?”