WELLSBORO — Tioga County commissioners approved a non-residential solar energy systems ordinance in preparation for a commercial installation early next year.
The board adopted the ordinance, which outlines criteria for commercial use of a solar energy system, at the Dec. 15 meeting.
The adoption is needed for a planned installation at the Dairy Farmers of America plant in Middlebury Center.
According to Tom Shephard, DFA vice president of business development, DFA is continually seeking alternative green energy sources for its facilities.
This project will install solar panels on unusable, empty land adjacent to the milk plant. The ground-mounted panels will produce about one-third of the electrical needs of the plant.
The owner of the solar energy will sell electric to DFA and also pay rent for use of the land, Shepard said.
Equipment is scheduled to arrive in early January, with installation in late January/early February and a go-live date in late February or early March, he added.
“It’s a real statement of DFA’s commitment to being there and putting milk into that plant,” Shepard said.
State award
County Risk Manager Marc Rice is the 2020 recipient of the PA Counties Risk Pool Claims Reporting Award through the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. The award is given to acknowledge outstanding claims reporting. Rice will receive a plaque and free attendance at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Occupational Safety & Health Conference, including hotel, scheduled for October in Hershey.
Rice was involved with a special claims project regarding a prior Tioga County Claim, for which PCoRP sought reinsurance recovery. The reinsurer needed “significant documentation and details about the claim,” which Rice coordinated the county’s fact finding.
The county was able to recover about $100,000 from the claim, said Rice, adding that many others did the “hard work” involved in securing the documentation.
Budget
In other business, commissioners adopted the budgets for 2021 as follows: general fund, $18,449,296; liquid fuels, $435,524; and human services, $17,711,658. The general fund budget is down more than $1 million from 2020’s $19,560,094. The human services budget is slightly more than this year’s $17,482,617.
The board also adopted a resolution setting the property tax at 6.75 mills for 2021, the same as last year.