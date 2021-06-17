WELLSBORO — Tioga County commissioners took a few minutes to applaud — and pick on — Chief Clerk Derek Williams, who is retiring June 25.
Clerk has served as the county chief clerk since 1992, transferring to the position from the county Conservation Service.
“Derek Williams is not only a good chief clerk, but he is a good man that brings another level to his relationship with the people who work for him and with him,” said Commissioner Roger Bunn.
Commissioner Mark Hamilton said most of the public will never know what Williams has done through his humble, often behind-the-scenes work in the county office.
“Our success as a county is a great deal due to the impact he has in working with others, working with boards and creating an environment in which we are successful,” said Commissioner Erick Coolidge.
Williams manages and oversees many of the projects the county has undertaken, such as the new district magisterial offices in Elkland and Mansfield, the relocation of the county emergency services department and the maintenance of the county courthouse, former jail and historical society building.
For the past few years, the county has been planning the transition with Williams’ retirement. At the June 15 meeting, commissioners announced his duties will be reassigned to two existing staff. Janice Chamberlain will be promoted to chief clerk with Marc Rice promoted to assistant chief clerk.
“We’ve been working on this for a number of years,” Williams said. “We’ve been very fortunate over the years as county government changes, we have changed with it.”
“To have a team that communicates and works well together and with multiple officials is significant,” Coolidge said. “We have a great group that will sustain this transition.”
In other business, commissioners:
- Promoted Kaye Aumick to planning director, effective June 15. Aumick will receive $38,000/year and, after successfully completing a probationary period, increase to $40,000.
- Hired Alison Herman as the part-time Marsh Creek Greenway planning specialist at $20/hour.
- Adopted a resolution to acquire property owned by Gary Cooper for the Marsh Creek Greenway trail project. The property is located north of Mary Worthington Lane and is needed for a bridge over Marsh Creek and an easement. The county will use grant funds for the purchase.
- Approved the following appointments to the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission advisory committees: economic development — Kristin Hamilton, Nichole Lefelhoc, Rachel Hauser; local loan review — Jeff Wilson, Kevin Green, Ryan Satalin; rural area transportation — Mark Hamilton, Al Quimby, Kaye Aumick.