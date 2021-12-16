WELLSBORO — The Tioga County commissioners approved the 2022 budget, holding taxes for the 11th year in a row.
The board said all three budgets are balanced at $20,191,550 for the general fund, $272,270 for liquid fuels and $17,221,092 for human services.
Real estate taxes will remain steady at 6.75 mills. The last time the tax millage was adjusted was in 2010, said assessment director Josh Zeyn.
The board also adopted resolutions to purchase two parcels:
$500 for a deeded easement from Aaron and Kimberly Butler on Elk Horn Creek Road, Farmington Township.
$3,800 for a deeded easement from Elliott and Jane Buffard, also on Elk Horn Creek Road.
The easements, said Risk Manager Marc Rice, are to prepare the site, construction and maintenance of county bridge #6, scheduled for reconstruction in 2023.
The project will correct longstanding concerns and washouts in the area, said Commissioner Erick Coolidge.
The existing bridge has a wooden deck and is limited to less than 10,000 pounds, Rice said. It has been closed intermittently due to flood damage on the bridge.
In other business, the board:
Reappointed Ron Weed to the Northern tier Solid Waste Authority board for a five-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Appointed Gerald Kriner to the BeST board for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1 and reappointed Mark Hamilton for a two-year term and Don Hoffman for a three-year term. Due to a resignation, the terms of office had to be revised.
Appointed Jennifer McCarthy to the Soil Conservation board for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1.
Approved an agreement with Mountain Research to conduct asbestos and lead paint surveys at the Highland Chocolates building in advance of the renovation. The cost, $4,000, will be paid by Partners In Progress, which operates the business.
Approved an amendment to the agreement with Vision Government Solutions, which is conducting the county-wide reassessment, to reduce the contract by $50,000. The change reflects the discovery that the number of outbuildings initially provided was about twice the number that will need to be assessed.
Approved an agreement with Mansfield Borough to provide tax collection duties for Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2025. Mansfield is the 19th municipality of 39 to have taxes collected by the county.