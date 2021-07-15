WELLSBORO — With a split vote, the Tioga County commissioners approved a county-wide reassessment with a $1,791,000 price tag.
Commissioners Mark Hamilton and Roger Bunn voted July 13 in favor of the reassessment to be conducted by Vision Government Solutions, Inc. Commissioner Erick Coolidge was opposed.
Coolidge said the project is needed, but the timing is off as residents and the economy recover from the global pandemic. But, he said, “I’ll contribute my part to see that it is a success. That’s my job and I adhere to that.”
Not doing the reassessment now could just postpone it for a “long, long period of time,” Hamilton said.
Chief Assessor Joshua Zeyn said the last county-wide reassessment was 2001. The primary goal of the reassessment is to determine the fair market value of every property in the county. The process will equalize the value of all properties, creating a fair and equitable distribution of taxes among property owners.
“It’s all about leveling our tax base,” said Bunn. “There are people out there who are paying too much and there are people not paying their fair share.”
By law, reassessments are revenue neutral, Zeyn said. If the market value of properties go up in a county, school district or a municipality, the taxing body must decrease millage rates to keep revenue the same. Any tax increase is capped that first year.
Within the county, though, some property’s taxes will go up, some will go down and some will remain about the same.
In the first year of the project, data collectors from Vision will visit properties to verify property characteristics. The valuation phase will start in the fall of 2022 and be finalized in spring 2023.
Once the preliminary valuations are completed, personnel will provide informal hearings to give taxpayers an opportunity to discuss the proposed values.
The new reassessed values would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.
Bids awarded
The county awarded bids for three projects:
- Paving and seal coating at the Human Services Department and prison: Dalrymple Gravel & Contracting of Elmira, N.Y. won the paving portion with a bid of $95,818 while Russell Standard of Fayetteville won the seal coating at $42,270.
- Removing the pond at the Human Services Department: Stuart Lisowski Excavating of Covington at $24,573.75.
- Replacing the communication towers at Westfield and at Tower Hill, Rutland Township: Daley Tower at $198,642.