WELLSBORO — The Tioga County commissioners approved several action items to continue construction of the Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension, a four-mile trail that would connect Wellsboro to the northern terminus of the Pine Creek Rail Trail.
The board agreed to two grant applications that would bring in more than $700,000 if successful.
According to Deb Bigley, both grants would require an equal match, which have already been secured from federal grants and other sources. No county dollars will be used for the project.
The first would be a $188,70 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for construction of the Route 287 crossing.
The project would include passive lights that only lit when a pedestrian or cyclist approached the crossing. There would be gates across the trail, stop signs for pedestrians, yield signs for motorists and a footpad to meet ADA requirements.
The second grant for $513,950, also from DCNR, would be used to construct the northern section of the trail from Mary Worthington Bridge to the Route 287 crossing.
In related matters, commissioners approved a proposal from Gra-Hill Construction, Inc. to remove railroad switch and siding at the south end of the yard for $18,644. The cost would be reimbursed by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.
The switch and siding are north of the abandonment point on the line. The county will work with Growth Resources of Wellsboro and G&W Railroad on the work. The materials will be salvaged and used on other sections of the line.
Finally, the commissioners agreed to amend an agreement with EADS Architects, Inc. for additional services related to the trailhead facility on Charleston Street at a cost of $70,300. Act 13 impact fees will be used for this.
The county is using two architectural firms on the trailhead site, said project manager Marc Rice. EADS is working on the building while Wilson Consulting Group will facilitate site development. During the process to integrate the project, it became clear that EADS is in a better position to do site development for the trailhead facility, leaving Wilson to do the remainder of the site.
Wilson will reimburse the county $2,400, which will be applied to the change order.
During this portion of the meeting, Cindy Copp, a resident of Pinnacle Towers, questioned the impact the project will have on the housing facility. The current plans call for moving pedestrians and cyclists to the downtown by a historic bridge over a creek and trail through part of the housing facility’s green space.
Copp questioned how this would impact residents, who would be responsible for upkeep of the trail and the necessity for placing it there.
Rice said it was the safest route for pedestrians, who otherwise would have had to travel on Charleston Street. Those pedestrians and cyclists who drive to the trailhead can still load their vehicles and travel on Charleston Street.