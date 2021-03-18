SATURDAY, MARCH 20
Outdoorsman Flea Market & Swap Meet — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 235, 18536 State Route 287, Tioga. sponsored by Tioga County Bass Anglers. Tables available for fee: 845-234-0376.
Free Staged Reading — At 7:30 p.m., Hamilton-Gibson Productions presents “The Power of One” featuring five cast members each reading a different monologue. The monologues are a positive exploration of the concept of moving on with life. This 30-minute show will be followed by a talk-back with the audience. The Zoom identity is 839 2536 6867, passcode 902173. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
17th Annual Maple Weekend — From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., maple producers in Potter and Tioga counties are hosting visitors for boiling demonstrations, tours, sales, pancakes and other activities. FMI: www.pamaple.com
“Refuse to be a Victim” — Training by Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
Free Staged Reading — See March 20 listing for details. Time today is 2:30 p.m. The Zoom identity is 839 2536 6867, passcode 902173.
Chicken-n-Biscuit Benefit Dinner — Noon to 4 p.m. at the South Creek Lions Club, Gillett. Hosted by LT Basketball Club, the dinner benefits fire victims Tony, Mindy and Kailyn Sterling. Cost: $12/meal; take out only. Reservations encouraged: 570-529-4238 or 570-637-2222
17th Annual Maple Weekend — See March 20 listing for details.
MONDAY, MARCH 22
“Young Guns” Storytelling & Membership Meeting — 7 p.m. at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsman’s Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
Practical Nursing Program Information Session — 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St. FMI/Registration: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or viit www.pct.edu/north
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Lenten Fish Fry — Served 5-7 P.M. drive-thru style at the Blossburg Fire Department, 324 Main St. Cost: $10/meal, including fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, roll. Proceeds benefit Blossburg Fire and Ambulance.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Free Staged Reading — At 7:30 p.m. tonight, Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting two 15-minute comedies, “The Search” by Natalie Kennedy and “The Scary Question” by Wayne S. Rawley,e followed by a talk-back with the audience. To access today’s staged reading on Zoom, use 839 2536 6867 and passcode 902173. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com.
Closer to Home — Community Arts Center in Williamsport features Craig Thatcher performing on stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets/FMI: caclive.com
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
Free Staged Reading — See March 27 listing for details; time today is 2:30 p.m. To access on Zoom, use 873 9936 8164 passcode 420146.
Drive-Thru Benefit for Gary Coover — 1-5 p.m. in the Electri-Cord Manufacturing parking lot, 312 E. Main St., Westfield. Purchase tickets on chance raffle, 50/50 raffle and a $10 pulled pork meal. Sponsored by the IGY6 Foundation of Tioga County. Or donate to: www.IGY6foundation.org.
Lever Action & Fun Pistole Silhouette Shoot — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsman’s Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
COMING SOON
Blossburg Library Book Club — Meets 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 in the library’s Community Room to discuss “The Great Alone,” by Kristin Hannah. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. FMI: 570-638-2197, blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com
Free Enrollment Event — By appointment 8 a.m.-2 2 p.m. on April 7 at the Lawrenceville Laurel Health Center at 32 East Lawrence Road. Phone or in-person. Schedule: 570-723-3424
CANCELED/POSTPONED
Hamilton-Gibson’s Acting Up — This readers theatre program for folks 55 and older will remain inactive until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Check www.hamiltongibson.org for updates. FMI: 570-724-4586
RECURRING EVENTS
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Wellsboro Kindergarten/First Grade Registration — Online registration runs Feb. 1 to March 15. Forms will be mailed or are available by calling 570-724-1941
FPDS Cares — First Position Dance Studio in Wellsboro is holding a monthly collection to help a local non-profit. Drop off donations at the front porch of the West End Market building at 152 Main St., Wellsboro, or Nickerson Construction, 3761 Bloss Mountain Road, Blossburg
Books on the Porch Sale — The Friends of the Green Free Library in Wellsboro continue to offer books on the cart during March and April. Many new titles including gardening, romances, mysteries and books for children. All books have been in storage since 2019. Donate to support the library.
Trap Shoot Practices — From 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, trap shoots for members and the public will be at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. A round of 25 clays is $6 per adult and $3 per youth under 18. FMI: 570-439-0187.
EMMF Virtual Music Festival — The 2020 Endless Mountain Virtual Music Festival, including prerecorded video concerts by guest musicians and a special tribute to essential workers, are online. Visit: https://vimeo.com/showcase/emmf2020 or EMMF’s website at www.endlessmountain.net, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only at 87 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@PTD.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and fourth Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring your own lunch April 8.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every second Wednesday at 10 a.m. to noon, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ALCOHOLICS/ NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
