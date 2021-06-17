The Wellsboro Area Vacation Bible School reconvenes this summer after a remote, COVID-19-mandated VBS in summer 2020.
The Wellsboro VBS will be held on the Green at 6-7 p.m. daily June 21-25. This year’s theme is “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.”
Wellsboro VBS is free and open to families with children ages 4-12. Appropriate social distancing will be in place; a remote Zoom option is also available. Activities include games, songs and age-appropriate Bible lessons. Grab-and-go snacks will be available for in-person attendees as well as Zoom participants.
Wellsboro VBS Director Gabe Hakvaag credits volunteers with being the backbone of the local, long-running VBS.
“Every year, a group of volunteers from different churches and different backgrounds come together,” Hakvaag said. “They share with children the fact that God knows them, loves, cares about them and wants to have a relationship with them.
Jacob Hallead is a member of First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro, counselor organizer and trainer at VBS, and longtime volunteer.
“This year is a relief, as we are able to resume VBS activities. After an online VBS last year, I think people will be glad to return to in-person events,” said Hallead. “We still encourage social distancing and CDC guidelines, and we’re making it as easy as possible for people to enjoy the experience, learn about God’s love, and hear about His plans for us. We will continue to pray for the safety and health of our community so that next year’s VBS will be even better.”
Wellsboro VBS is sponsored by and provides volunteers from First Presbyterian Church, Wellsboro; Wellsboro United Methodist Church; Vineyard Fellowship of Wellsboro; and Crossroads Family Worship Center.
Bonnie Rogers, a member of Wellsboro United Methodist Church, assists with set design and props.
“I love to recycle, finding use for items that definitely would have been sent to the landfill,” said Rogers. “We all need to be good stewards of the earth — there’s only one earth and we share it.
“I have been involved with VBS for as long as I can remember,” she continued. “We moved to Wellsboro in 1992 and have five daughters. I initially got involved for my children; they are now all adults, and I still enjoy creating a fun environment that brings Bible stories to life. I love that we are a ‘community’ VBS — it doesn’t matter your church affiliation. Some may not even belong to a church, but they can feel the message that Jesus taught and know that they are loved. That provides a strong foundation to be successful in life, helping others, being productive in their communities.
“The Bible stories that are shared at VBS contain so many life lessons to live by for all,” said Rogers. “With the current pandemic, stress and anxiety are at an all-time high. The Bible has a solution for that, as well as for many other life crises.”
Pre-registration for Wellsboro VBS is highly encouraged. For more information, visit the Wellsboro Area VBS page on Facebook, or call 570-723-1711.