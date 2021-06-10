Kevin Alexander II

Son of Kevin and Karen Alexander, he plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology for HVAC.

Olivia Rae Allen

Daughter of Naomi Allen and William Allen, she plans to make a living out of her art and designing.

Talon Amarel

Hunter Aumick

Hunter Bennett

Cassie Bentley

Bryan Bogaczyk

Trevor Boyce

Son of Kimberly, he plans to enter business upon graduation.

Taelyn Ashley Brown

Daughter of Valerie Miller and Lee Brown, she plans to attend college to be a neonatal nurse.

Abby Brucklacher

Daughter of John Brucklacher, she plans to attend cosmetology school, then possibly college.

Logyn Thomas

Choplosky

Son of Jill Helton and Mike Choplosky, he plans to go to college for sports medicine.

Meghan Collister

Daughter of Jason and Joann Collister, she plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania for nursing.

Alexis Natalya Crowe

Daughter of Michael Crowe and Rashell Marshall, her future plans are to graduate from college and find a job.

Daina Mary Dawes

Daughter of Crissy Dawes Carnright, she plans to attend college majoring in business administration.

Blaze Edward

Dietrick

Son of Lyle and Kristen Dietrick, he plans to pursue a career in firefighting.

Brooklyn Marie

Dietrick

Daughter of Lyle and Kristin Dietrick, she plans to enter the workforce.

Adam Dobson

Jessie Edwards

Spencer Michael Fasick

Son of Kaleb Fasick and Michelle Wasson, he plans to enter the military.

Abigail Foresman

Hannah Elizabeth-Marie Grinnell

Daughter of Latonya Grinnell and Matthew Grinnell, she plans to attend college.

Jenna Lynn Harris

Daughter of Amanda Harris and Timothy Harris, she plans to attend college for psychology or English.

David Hemling

Son of John and Rebecca Hemling, he plans to enter the field of plumbing.

Grace Holtzhafer

Daughter of Donald Holtzhafer and Brandi Holtzhafer, she will go to college for special education.

Coleman Ronald Jelliff

Son of Staci Jelliff and Ernie Jelliff, he will attend a trade school for welding and fabrication engineering.

Patriot Joshua June

Son of Victor and Tammy June, he plans to attend Penn Tech to get an associate’s degree in business.

Nathan Kreger

Son of Michael Kreger and Heather Kreger, he plans to enter the fields of architecture and carpentry.

Colton Ivan Litzelman

Son of Brian and Erin Litzelman, he plans to go to college to major in sports management.

Logan Grant Makley

Son of Larry Makley and Amy Miller, he will attend Triangle Tech for welding and fabrication technology.

Kiersten Elizabeth Mitstifer

Daughter of David and Stephanie Mitstifer, she plans to attend the Virginia Military Institute for biology.

Shaelynn Renna Mosher

Daughter of Grant and Amber Messner, she plans to major in nursing and possibly.

Katherine Taylor Nealen

Daughter of Ray and Colleen Nealen, she plans to attend college for environmental engineering.

Taylor Nelson

Son of Tom and Lori Nelson, he will attend Lock Haven University for health and physical education.

Riley Patrick Nybeck

Son of David Stewart and Julie Nybeck, he plans to join the workforce.

Summer Dakota-

Aurora Reed

Daughter of Lynae Marlanda Smith and James Robert Parthamer will join the Navy.

Eva Madison Rice

Daughter of Michael and Heather Rice, she plans to attend college to become a labor and delivery nurse.

Shawnia Nicole Richart

Daughter of Frausteen Richart and Shawn Richart, she plans to work in childcare.

Dakota Thunder Rolls

Son of Jennifer Everson, he plans to enter the military and become a truck driver.

Koleton James Roupp

Son of Daniel and Leah Roupp, he plans to attend a technical school.

Bridgette Nicole Russell

Daughter of Matthew Russell and Kelli Russell, she will seek a degree in nursing.

Gavin Robert Russell

Son of Matthew Russell and Becky Belanger, he will enter the military.

Catherine Jean Shields

Daughter of Bobbi Shields, Paul Shields, Donna Eckert, Dale Eckert will be a teacher.

Ashley Elizabeth Stille

Daughter of Shawn and Becky Stille, she plans to go to college for criminal justice.

Noah Ryan Spencer

Son of Melissa Spencer, he plans to attend a four-year college majoring in business.

Breanna Elizabeth Sponenberg

Daughter of Basila Moyle and Steven Sponenberg, her plans are to figure out what she wants to do in life.

Brandon David Thompson

Son of Carrie Trick and Dave Thompson, he plans to attend Penn Tech to get his associate’s degree.

Ryann Kathryn Upham

Daughter of Brett Upham and Angela Upham, she plans to attend a four-year college to major in business.

Coy Wagner

Son of Steve Wagner and Krysta Wagner, he plans to attend Pitt and major in business information systems.

Hailey Kabell Williams

Daughter of Quintin and Jessica Williams, her future plans are undecided.

Rhyen Wilson

Son of Shaun Wilson and Jessica Force, he plans to attend trade school.

