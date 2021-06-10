Kevin Alexander II
Son of Kevin and Karen Alexander, he plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology for HVAC.
Olivia Rae Allen
Daughter of Naomi Allen and William Allen, she plans to make a living out of her art and designing.
Talon Amarel
Hunter Aumick
Hunter Bennett
Cassie Bentley
Bryan Bogaczyk
Trevor Boyce
Son of Kimberly, he plans to enter business upon graduation.
Taelyn Ashley Brown
Daughter of Valerie Miller and Lee Brown, she plans to attend college to be a neonatal nurse.
Abby Brucklacher
Daughter of John Brucklacher, she plans to attend cosmetology school, then possibly college.
Logyn Thomas
Choplosky
Son of Jill Helton and Mike Choplosky, he plans to go to college for sports medicine.
Meghan Collister
Daughter of Jason and Joann Collister, she plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania for nursing.
Alexis Natalya Crowe
Daughter of Michael Crowe and Rashell Marshall, her future plans are to graduate from college and find a job.
Daina Mary Dawes
Daughter of Crissy Dawes Carnright, she plans to attend college majoring in business administration.
Blaze Edward
Dietrick
Son of Lyle and Kristen Dietrick, he plans to pursue a career in firefighting.
Brooklyn Marie
Dietrick
Daughter of Lyle and Kristin Dietrick, she plans to enter the workforce.
Adam Dobson
Jessie Edwards
Spencer Michael Fasick
Son of Kaleb Fasick and Michelle Wasson, he plans to enter the military.
Abigail Foresman
Hannah Elizabeth-Marie Grinnell
Daughter of Latonya Grinnell and Matthew Grinnell, she plans to attend college.
Jenna Lynn Harris
Daughter of Amanda Harris and Timothy Harris, she plans to attend college for psychology or English.
David Hemling
Son of John and Rebecca Hemling, he plans to enter the field of plumbing.
Grace Holtzhafer
Daughter of Donald Holtzhafer and Brandi Holtzhafer, she will go to college for special education.
Coleman Ronald Jelliff
Son of Staci Jelliff and Ernie Jelliff, he will attend a trade school for welding and fabrication engineering.
Patriot Joshua June
Son of Victor and Tammy June, he plans to attend Penn Tech to get an associate’s degree in business.
Nathan Kreger
Son of Michael Kreger and Heather Kreger, he plans to enter the fields of architecture and carpentry.
Colton Ivan Litzelman
Son of Brian and Erin Litzelman, he plans to go to college to major in sports management.
Logan Grant Makley
Son of Larry Makley and Amy Miller, he will attend Triangle Tech for welding and fabrication technology.
Kiersten Elizabeth Mitstifer
Daughter of David and Stephanie Mitstifer, she plans to attend the Virginia Military Institute for biology.
Shaelynn Renna Mosher
Daughter of Grant and Amber Messner, she plans to major in nursing and possibly.
Katherine Taylor Nealen
Daughter of Ray and Colleen Nealen, she plans to attend college for environmental engineering.
Taylor Nelson
Son of Tom and Lori Nelson, he will attend Lock Haven University for health and physical education.
Riley Patrick Nybeck
Son of David Stewart and Julie Nybeck, he plans to join the workforce.
Summer Dakota-
Aurora Reed
Daughter of Lynae Marlanda Smith and James Robert Parthamer will join the Navy.
Eva Madison Rice
Daughter of Michael and Heather Rice, she plans to attend college to become a labor and delivery nurse.
Shawnia Nicole Richart
Daughter of Frausteen Richart and Shawn Richart, she plans to work in childcare.
Dakota Thunder Rolls
Son of Jennifer Everson, he plans to enter the military and become a truck driver.
Koleton James Roupp
Son of Daniel and Leah Roupp, he plans to attend a technical school.
Bridgette Nicole Russell
Daughter of Matthew Russell and Kelli Russell, she will seek a degree in nursing.
Gavin Robert Russell
Son of Matthew Russell and Becky Belanger, he will enter the military.
Catherine Jean Shields
Daughter of Bobbi Shields, Paul Shields, Donna Eckert, Dale Eckert will be a teacher.
Ashley Elizabeth Stille
Daughter of Shawn and Becky Stille, she plans to go to college for criminal justice.
Noah Ryan Spencer
Son of Melissa Spencer, he plans to attend a four-year college majoring in business.
Breanna Elizabeth Sponenberg
Daughter of Basila Moyle and Steven Sponenberg, her plans are to figure out what she wants to do in life.
Brandon David Thompson
Son of Carrie Trick and Dave Thompson, he plans to attend Penn Tech to get his associate’s degree.
Ryann Kathryn Upham
Daughter of Brett Upham and Angela Upham, she plans to attend a four-year college to major in business.
Coy Wagner
Son of Steve Wagner and Krysta Wagner, he plans to attend Pitt and major in business information systems.
Hailey Kabell Williams
Daughter of Quintin and Jessica Williams, her future plans are undecided.
Rhyen Wilson
Son of Shaun Wilson and Jessica Force, he plans to attend trade school.
