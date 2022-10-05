BLOSSBURG — Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson is reacquainting himself with the district, including a visit to a manufacturing plant and meet-and-greets prior to election day.
Thompson, a Howard resident who took office in 2009, has represented Potter and Tioga counties in the past. Due to redistricting, the counties have moved in and out of Thompson’s district, but return with the 2022 election cycle.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Thompson stopped at Ward Manufacturing to tour the manufacturing facility and discuss concerns of the plant and its staff.
Ron Kemp, director of operations, greeted Thompson and Marcie Lynch Assetta, his campaign director. Kemp began with a presentation on the manufacturer and its markets. Ward, established in 1924, employs around 500 people to manufacture and distribute piping components. It is one of two plants still working with malleable iron, serving domestic and foreign markets for residential, utility, commercial, HVAC and fire protection fields.
Thompson asked about many of the issues facing companies these days: workforce shortages, supply chain issues, and access to career and technical training.
Kemp said the company has been challenged in all three areas. There are openings and Ward has been holding open interviews about three times a month, securing a handful of employees each time.
The company is not dealing with supply chain shortages at present; those were more prevalent during the height of the pandemic and in 2021.
Ward is working with Northern Tioga, Southern Tioga and Wellsboro schools to support career and technical education. There is a lack of a training facility in this region, but the schools are working to develop career paths and apprenticeships for trade and manufacturing jobs.
They also touched on apprenticeship programs, especially those targeted for people entering supervisory positions.
Thompson then toured each plant, starting with the foundry which was built in 1954. Plant manager Paul Kurtz led the tour, noting the plant has doubled production since it was built.
The employees recognized Thompson, shaking his hand and commenting “I have your sign in my yard.”
Kurtz said the plant has had a generational workforce in the past, with parents, children and grandchildren working there. More recently, he is seeing more new employees who have moved into the area.
Kurtz talked about the recycling of metal and sand used in the casting, potential upgrades to reduce pollutants and multiple quality checks along the production line.
Thompson is planning to return to the area for some meet and greets on Monday, Oct. 17. They start at 9 a.m. at The Aroma Cafe in Emporium, Cameron County; will stop at 1 p.m. at A&W Grill in Coudersport, Potter County, and finish at 5:30 p.m. at Timeless Destination in Wellsboro.