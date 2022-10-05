BLOSSBURG — Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson is reacquainting himself with the district, including a visit to a manufacturing plant and meet-and-greets prior to election day.

Thompson, a Howard resident who took office in 2009, has represented Potter and Tioga counties in the past. Due to redistricting, the counties have moved in and out of Thompson’s district, but return with the 2022 election cycle.

