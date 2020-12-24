WELLSBORO — County Commissioner Erick Coolidge is on his way to Harrisburg, this time to serve on the Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission.
On Dec. 1, Coolidge took the oath to serve on the commission in front of Wellsboro District Judge Rob Repard.
This is the third time he has been appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to serve on a state level committee. He served on a dairy production commission and a geographic information system committee.
“I really believe this is a unique experience,” Coolidge said. “The governor overlooked our differences politically and extended an invitation to be a voice (for the rural setting).”
Created by Wolfe on July 17, the purpose of the commission is to improve policing practices within law enforcement agencies, promoting transparency, fairness, and accountability by examining events and conducting reviews of policies, practices, and procedures.
The 21-member group is composed of 15 voting members, including a representative from each Pennsylvania State Police troop and six citizen members, along with six non-voting members.
The commission reviews internal investigations of police-involved shootings and use of force resulting in injury or death of civilians as well as alleged discrimination. The group will determine if the investigations were fair and, if a deficiency is identified, recommend corrective action.
Initial terms are one to two years, then four years thereafter. Members may serve two terms.
“I see it as an important responsibility and role,” Coolidge said. “I know in our community there is still respect for law enforcement and there is an appreciation for what law enforcement does for the community. I’ll bring that mindset to the commission.”
Coolidge suspects that Mansfield University’s Municipal Police Academy will be beneficial in this role. The training offered to police officers and recruits could play a role in addressing any shifts in processes.
“If there is a culture in law enforcement that needs to be addressed, that may be in our discussions,” Coolidge said. “It may lead to a different approach for law enforcement and the public and how they deal with each other.”
The members will complete an online training before meeting for the first time, tentatively set for Jan. 21, 2021.
“If ever there was a time to view how law enforcement and public interact, it is now,” he concluded.