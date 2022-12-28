Lowell & Lynne Coolidge recognized

The three children of Lynne and Lowell Coolidge, Peter, Amy and Nate, received a certificate in recognition of their parents’ community service from Judges James Edgcomb (left), Rob Repard (right) and Tiffany Cummings (absent).

 photo by NATALIE KENNEDY

WELLSBORO — Three Tioga County district court judges presented an award for community service this past Tuesday.

Judges Rob Repard, James Edgcomb and Tiffany Cummings presented a certificate from the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania to the children of R. Lowell and Lynn Coolidge in recognition of their parents’ contribution to the community and the Commonwealth. The presentation took place in the Wellsboro courtroom of Judge Repard with Judge Edgcomb attending. A last-minute conflict prevented Judge Cummings from attending.

