WELLSBORO — Three Tioga County district court judges presented an award for community service this past Tuesday.
Judges Rob Repard, James Edgcomb and Tiffany Cummings presented a certificate from the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania to the children of R. Lowell and Lynn Coolidge in recognition of their parents’ contribution to the community and the Commonwealth. The presentation took place in the Wellsboro courtroom of Judge Repard with Judge Edgcomb attending. A last-minute conflict prevented Judge Cummings from attending.
The couple’s children, Peter, Nate and Amy Coolidge Wood, accepted the certificate while sharing some memories of their parents.
“We wish they were here to present these certificates to,” Repard said.
“We’re honored to get the certificates for our parents,” Peter said. “I think they would be humbled and happy to think the community honored them in this way.”
Lynne Coolidge died Dec. 20, 2020 at the age of 74. Lowell died Sept. 3, 2021 at age 80.
Their parents were both involved in the community, although in different ways.
Lowell, a member of the Pa. Bar Association for 50 years, was outgoing and loquacious. Lynne was reserved and worked behind the scenes. His interest lay in Wellsboro’s history, genealogy and multiple areas. Her focus was on the students in the schools where she taught, for 15 years at Troy then 20 years at Cowanesque Valley.
Lowell served on the Wellsboro Area School District board of education from 1977-1981 during its consolidation, on the First Citizens Community Bank from 1985 to his death, on the Tioga County Chapter of the American Red Cross board, board for the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, Growth Resources of Wellsboro, Tioga County Historical Society, Wellsboro Cemetery Company and Wellsboro Area High School Alumni Association.
Amy said, “For dad in his participation, he was trying to make Wellsboro…” before she trailed off and Peter finished the sentence, “the best it can be.”
Lynne’s community service included the school district’s Student Assistance Program, board of directors of the Green Free Library and the Potter-Tioga Library System, and the Endless Mountain Music Festival.
Community service was just a part of their lives.
“Giving back to the community was something they valued,” said Nate. “They didn’t talk about it; they did it and you learned by watching.”
Both were active members of the First Presbyterian Church, Lowell singing in the choir while Lynne served as an ordained elder and chaired the Member Care Committee.
Nate told the story of a co-worker who came from Lock Haven but had ties to Cedar Run. A few days later, the person told him that their fathers knew one another and her father said, “Lowell Coolidge’s name is synonymous with Wellsboro.”
“He thought Wellsboro was the best place in the world and he wanted everyone to know it,” Nate said.
Lynne was a favorite of her students, said Edgecomb, who shared how she encouraged him to take home economics. She had a sense of right that she did not hesitate to share with students or anyone else.
“If she saw you doing something wrong, she would tell you and you would not do it again,” Edgcomb said. “And if you did, shame on you.”
“She was forthright; there was no beating around the bush with her,” Nate said.
Students sought her for guidance and support, Amy said. She would stop by her classroom during the school year to discuss their lives and challenges and throughout the year.
“Lots of students came to the house in the summer,” Amy said.