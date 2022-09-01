A couple from Hanover was seriously injured in a motorcycle versus car crash on Route 15, Blossburg borough Aug. 20. John C. Reynolds, 77, and Linda K. Reynolds, 73, were traveling north on a 2013 Harley-Davidson Electraglide motorcycle in the right lane, when they were hit by a 2011 Toyota Prius operated by Nora A. Koon, 34, of East Petersburg as she changed lanes. The couple was transported to UPMC Williamsport via Blossburg Firemen’s Ambulance for treatment of their injuries. Both were wearing helmets.
Correction - State police at Mansfield
