James Nobles is president of the Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce, not Chris Jones. Jones is the immediate past president. Information in a story about the Mansfield Citizen of the Year in the June 1 edition of the Wellsboro Gazette was incorrect.
Correction
Cheryl Clarke
