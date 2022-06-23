Jacqueline Smith-Coco created and funded the Robert Swinsick Scholarship that was presented to an NP-MHS student at a reception in Mansfield June 2. She, along with Bill and Kathy McCord, contributed $1,000 each. Paul McMillen was incorrectly identified as Jay McMillen in the article on the reception in the June 9 Wellsboro Gazette.

