Jacqueline Smith-Coco created and funded the Robert Swinsick Scholarship that was presented to an NP-MHS student at a reception in Mansfield June 2. She, along with Bill and Kathy McCord, contributed $1,000 each. Paul McMillen was incorrectly identified as Jay McMillen in the article on the reception in the June 9 Wellsboro Gazette.
