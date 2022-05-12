Coudersport hosted the 2022 Potter-Tioga Maple Festival Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7.
In addition to vendors on the town square, there was a car show, food booths, booths from the American Legion and Coudersport Fire Department, a tent filled with maple products.
The 2022 Potter-Tioga Maple Ambassador is Riley Thompson, a junior at Northern Potter High School. She participates in FFA and 4-H and has raised market beef, dairy cattle and goats. She plans to major in animal science in college and explore a career with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
First runner-up is Alissa Dunn, a sophomore at Coudersport Jr./Sr. High School. Natasha Maddox,a student at Wellsboro High School, was selected as the second runner up.
Later this summer the directors of the Potter-Tioga Maple Association will select which representatives will move onto the Pennsylvania State Maple Ambassador competition.