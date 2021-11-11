WELLSBORO — Hillstone Farms is opening retail space on Main Street here, with council approving the look of the new storefront.
Jessica and Todd Webster attended the Nov. 8 meeting to request approval for the plans for awning, lettering and paint colors. Council unanimously approved the proposal with no questions. The Historical Architectural Review Board recommended the request for approval.
The couple are part of the family-owned and operated Hillstone Farms, a local source of beef products.
Plans call to disassemble the existing sign and, if the brick exterior is too damaged to be exposed, replace with new paneling. The new sign will spell out the business name and the awning size will be reduced by half in height.
The first flood doors and window trim will be dark charcoal gray. The second floor green paint will be refreshed and the sign and awning will be in darker green. A planter box in front will hold short boxwood shrubs.
Budget
Council approved the budget as presented in October and set the tax millage at 7.133 mills, the same as this year. There is no increase in borough water, sewer or trash collection rates.
Projected revenues and expenses are:
- General fund — $3,068,953
- Water — $861,900
- Sewer — $663,500
Sidewalk petition
Fern Zeafla and Cindy Copp presented a petition to council about sidewalk improvements. Zeafla, a resident of Pinnacle Towers on Charleston Street, collected 114 signatures on the petition. She said she has fallen twice on the sidewalks, as have other residents at the housing facility, sometimes due to snow and ice and other times due to the poor condition. She asked council to replace the walks.
Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr. said the borough has replaced more than 30 walks this year. The borough is also going to repair a sidewalk owned by the PennDOT, one of the areas identified by Zeafla, as he has been unable to reach PennDOT representatives.