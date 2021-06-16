WELLSBORO — The borough council here will seek insight from the county about proposed training flights.
At the June 14 meeting, Councilman Lou Prevost said he has been contacted by more than 20 residents concerned that the National Guard training flights could have a negative impact on quality of life for residents, wildlife and the environment.
“This issue was successfully avoided several years ago and the same needs to happen in 2021,” wrote Prevost in an email to county commissioners.
The National Guard is proposing to have low-level flights over the region about 170 days a year, including one drill one Saturday every month. The flights, which would leave from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, would consist of six A-10 Warthog planes flying as low as 100 feet above the ground.
Prevost said the environment is more fragile than in the past due to increased truck traffic, pollution and forest fragmentation due to hydraulic fracking.
Council agreed to write the county commissioners seeking their insight into the issue.
In other business, council:
- Reminded residents not to flush disposable towels, wet wipes or similar products even if marked “flushable.” The items are regularly discovered to be the cause of blockages on private and borough sewer lines.
- Agreed to allow the Lotus Car Club to block parking spaces on Charles Street on July 30 and 31 and Aug. 1.
- Will allow the Relay for Life to close streets around The Green between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the day of the event, Aug. 28.
- Accepted the retirement of Mark Dieffenbach, superintendent of the Department of Public Works, effective Dec. 31 and appointed Robin Cleveland as superintendent of the water and sewer departments and Raymon Statts as superintendent of the Department of Public Works.
- Will advertise a part-time seasonal Parks and Recreation Department employee.
- Announced the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority will hold a household hazardous waste collection on June 26 and an electronic recycling event, with fee per device, on Wednesday’s at Burlington and Blossburg. Pre-registration is required at both events at www.ntswa.org.