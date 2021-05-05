BLOSSBURG — The Blossburg borough council will have to decide if police Corp. Robert Scott is guilty of insubordination and whether he is fit for service following an April 29 hearing.
Scott chose to have the hearing made public and about 20 people attended the hearing.
Scott has not worked since Oct. 7, 2020. He went on vacation, was granted a medical leave for mental health reasons on Oct. 11, 2020, and was placed on administrative leave Nov. 25, 2020.
At the April 14 council meeting, Scott asked the board to allow him to return to work, contending that he is being discriminated against for seeking help for his mental health.
Between February 2019 to the present, Scott is charged with:
- Forcibly entering the office of Chief Josh McCurdy without permission.
- Removing window tint from a police vehicle without permission.
- Failing to attend a court hearing resulting in dismissal of charges.
- Opening McCurdy’s pay stub while he was off for medical leave.
- Removing a police vehicle from McCurdy’s residence and another from a garage at Island Park to the borough building while the chief was on vacation.
- Providing notice to McCurdy of a due date for a crash report.
- Becoming irate with McCurdy’s request to use a spare body camera that was in Scott’s desk.
- While on administrative leave, attempting to change a password for an application used by the department to communicate information.
- Refusing to answer his cell phone, for which the borough provides partial reimbursement, while off duty.
- Failing to relocate to Blossburg borough within five years after he began working full-time.
Borough Solicitor Patrick Barrett called Scott, McCurdy and Mayor Shane Nickerson as witnesses; the defense called former Bloss patrolman Ron Warren.
During the hearing, allegations of misconduct were made against both Scott and McCurdy. Scott and Warren contended that an eight-page letter listing allegations and concerns about the chief were “swept under the rug,” a charge which Nickerson rebutted by offering a copy of a disciplinary action for McCurdy into the record. Warren also alleged that after making the allegations, he was retaliated against by having to work night and swing shifts.
McCurdy said he had been told by other parties that while on leave, Scott engaged in a public “shouting match” at UPMC Wellsboro in December 2020, tried to exit a moving vehicle, pointed a pistol at his own head and continued to consume alcoholic beverages despite recommendations from healthcare providers that he not. He said the evidence demonstrates a continuing course of conduct by Scott of challenging McCurdy.
Nickerson said the borough would have paid Scott’s salary and benefits for six months if he resigned to allow him to continue to seek help for mental health. Scott refused the offer and termination, in Nickerson’s opinion, is necessary since he is not following his treatment plan. Nickerson also testified that Scott has an “axe to grind” with McCurdy and wants to be chief of police.
No decision was made following two and a half hours of testimony. That will wait until members receive and review a hearing transcript, which could take two weeks or longer. The board will vote on what action to take, which could range from disciplinary action to termination, at a public meeting.