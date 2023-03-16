MANSFIELD – The borough council here will attend a March 21 meeting with other municipality representatives served by the Mansfield Firemen’s Ambulance Association to discuss support of the organization and what can be done about a shortage of volunteers to go on ambulance calls.
Council received a letter from the ambulance association asking them to attend the invitation only dinner meeting.
The shortage is ongoing and getting worse, according to council safety committee chair Will Schlosser, who called the staffing shortage “an impending tsunami.”
Schlosser said that one problem in attracting new volunteers is the requirements from the state.
“The requirements to get on an ambulance crew are hard. It’s long and for an EMP it is a full semester for a full-time student,” Schlosser said, adding “the other part is the drivers have to be medically certified as well.”
With an aging community in Mansfield and surrounding areas, as well as the county as a whole, the shortages will only get worse unless something is done to incentivize people to join.
Mansfield Ambulance Association vice president Jim Welch said they hope to gain input and support at the dinner meeting.
“It is more of a meet and greet, tell them where we are and what we are doing,” he said. “We are reaching out to see if there is any support the municipalities may be able to offer,” he added.
With some extra assistance from covered municipalities, Welch said the ambulance association could expand coverage hours for paid staff and purchase equipment. They could also increase incentives for volunteers.
The 20 or so active volunteers the association has are signed up for shifts from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and rotate different days of the week.
“And those folks are expected, when the call goes, out to handle the call,” he said.
For their service, they receive a quarterly stipend based on level of activity.
According to Welch, for fire protection, the municipalities pay a “fire tax,” to the Mansfield Hose Company, but only their share or worker’s compensation for the paid ambulance crews.
To make up for funding shortfalls, the Ambulance Association bills for services, to try to recoup costs of operations, Welch said.
Welch said they do have two paid staff Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“That staff go from Liberty to Lawrenceville, and provide back-up to Lawrenceville occasionally,” he said. Mansfield’s entire coverage area includes Mansfield and Roseville boroughs, Richmond, Sullivan, half of Covington and half of Putnam, and Rutland townships, and the Mill Creek end of Tioga Township.”