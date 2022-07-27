MAINESBURG — For over a decade, the Country Crafters have created more than 400 prayer shawls and quilts for those who are sick or in need of comfort. While these projects have benefited those in the local community, for their next project they’re looking to aid communities in Ukraine as well.

The Country Crafters of the Mainesburg United Methodist church are selling buttons for the United Methodist Committee on Relief, or UMCOR aid efforts in Ukraine. Those who purchase a button will be entered into drawings for one of three gifts: a quilt, table runner or door hanging.

