MAINESBURG — For over a decade, the Country Crafters have created more than 400 prayer shawls and quilts for those who are sick or in need of comfort. While these projects have benefited those in the local community, for their next project they’re looking to aid communities in Ukraine as well.
The Country Crafters of the Mainesburg United Methodist church are selling buttons for the United Methodist Committee on Relief, or UMCOR aid efforts in Ukraine. Those who purchase a button will be entered into drawings for one of three gifts: a quilt, table runner or door hanging.
One of the Country Crafters members, Karen Strange, is fairly new to the group but like the other members, she’s excited for the opportunity to help those in need.
“We’re going to be raising money for the program through UMCOR,” said Strange. “When we send our money we’ll say it goes to the Ukraine relief project.”
The idea for this fundraiser came from a blog post about quilting and fundraising for Ukraine. The Country Crafters were inspired by this and decided to take their own approach.
“We got the template off Pat Sloan’s blog and then we began making our quilt,” said Strange. “Then we decided to do our own fundraiser through our church.”
The buttons, quilt, table runner and door hanging are all handmade by the Country Crafters members. Some of the fabric was from Canyon Country Fabrics and Scheetz so Creative in Wellsboro as well as Bearly Enough in Mansfield.
“It was 12 squares and we had eight or nine people help make those,” said Strange. “We’ve been really pleased with the fabric options at local fabric shops.”
Strange hopes that the group can meet and exceed their goal to raise $1,000.
“It’s great to have people who care about something so distant,” said Strange. “I couldn’t even begin to imagine how difficult it must be for them over there.”
The buttons can be purchased at local businesses including Buildings Inc., Conspiracy Coffee, First Citizens National Bank, Northwest Bank, Marge’s Corner on Country, Scheetz so Creative and Canyon Country Fabrics, as well as the Mainesburg and Roseville United Methodist churches. The Country Crafters are looking forward to doing more fundraisers to aid Ukraine.