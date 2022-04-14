WELLSBORO — Tioga County Commissioners awarded tax exempt status to veterans who are 100% disabled for non-war time service beginning this year.
The board took action at the April 12 meeting. The state already exempts veterans who served during war-time and are 100% disabled and their surviving spouses from paying real estate taxes. This designation will give the same benefit to those veterans, who are 100% disabled with a service-connected disability but who did not serve during war time, along with their surviving spouses.
Veterans Affairs Director Tim Cleveland said there are currently about 150 veterans with disability who served during war who receive the exemption. The expanded definition will exempt about a dozen more.
The exemption applies not only to county taxes, but also municipal (borough and township) and school district real estate taxes.
Tioga County is the second county in the state to offer this exemption; Potter County was the first when it adopted the similar resolution last month.
The exemption is also awarded to surviving spouses of service members killed in action or in the line of duty. If the spouse remarries, the exemption ends.
Child Abuse Prevention Month
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and May is Foster Care Appreciation Month. SAM, Inc., which operates the county Department of Human Services, is holding a Block Party to raise awareness of both events from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on The Green in Wellsboro. There will be informational booths, activities, games, prizes, music and free food.
Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month
The Grand Canyon Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education spoke about May being Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month. Last year, Grand Canyon ABATE raised $9,000, which was distributed back to the community, said Legislative Coordinator Mike Holley. He is seeking schools and other groups to host Operation Save-A-Life which includes a video to raise awareness about motorcycle riders. Senior citizens and junior drivers are more likely to cause an injury for motorcyclists, he said.
In other business, the commissioners approved an agreement with Smart Communications to provide telephone service, tablets, electronic messaging, postal mail conversion to electronic documents for inmates at the Tioga County Prison. There is no cost to the county to provide these services All fees collected by Smart Communications come from the inmates via a debit or credit card.
Commissioners also awarded a contract for paving the parking lot to MR Dirt, the low bidder at $355,076. The county received six bids total, with a highest coming in at $694,851.
Commissioners recognized Kade Sottolano, who received a fourth place finish at the PIAA Class A state wrestling tournament, and Hayley Painter, on being named a Woman of the Year by WETM TV for creating the Painterland Sisters Icelandic yogurt business.