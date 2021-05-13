WELLSBORO — Tioga County commissioners accepted the low bid to demolish the former Patterson building on Charleston Street.
The building is located at the site of the future trailhead for the Marsh Creek Greenway, a three-mile connecting trail to the Pine Creek Rail Trail north of Wellsboro.
Commissioners awarded the bid to Lycoming Supply of Williamsport at $71,627. Four other bids were submitted, ranging from $77,725 to $149,000.
Once the contracts and agreements are completed, which will take about 30 days, the contractor will have 60 days to complete the demolition.
The site was tested for asbestos; none was found. In addition, the background will be leveled to prevent water pooling and ensure safety until the next phase will begin.
National Guard training flights
At a reader’s request, this reporter asked commissioners about a proposal for low-level military training flights from the National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The flights would take place over a large portion of North Central Pennsylvania, including western Tioga County.
The board of commissioners is still researching the issue, said commissioners Mark Hamilton and Erick Coolidge. A scheduled meeting proposed by Potter County Commissioner Barry Hayman was postponed and is yet to be rescheduled.
The Maryland National Guard plans to send low-level aerial training flights over a swath of the Pennsylvania Wilds. According to the proposal, the area lies below the existing Duke Military Operations Airspace, which does not allow low-altitude training missions. The proposed flights could be anywhere from 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet above sea level.
There could be a maximum of two, one-hour flights a day, 170 days a year involving up to six A-10 Warthog planes. Usage will routinely be Monday through Friday, with one drill weekend a month, which will mostly be a Saturday. The affected counties include Cameron, Clinton, Elk, McKean, Potter and Tioga.
There would be no ground-disturbing activities, no weapons firing and no ordinance deployment, according to the Maryland National Guard proposal.
In other business, commissioners:
- Approved use of the Green for the fourth annual Children’s Business Fair Aug. 6.
- Approved use of the Green and courthouse parking lots for the Relay for Life event Aug. 28.
- Announced the next commissioner’s meeting is 10 a.m. June 15.