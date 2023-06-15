Williamson 4X800 team honored by county

Tioga County honored the Williamson High School gold medal championship 4X800 team at the June 13 meeting. Pictured are (from left) Commissioner Roger Bunn, Coach Steve Hepfer, Christian Mizdail, Owen Cummings, Duncan Kerr, Nathaniel Welch and Commissioner Erick Coolidge.

 submitted

WELLSBORO — The Tioga County commissioners approved a policy statement that addressed immigration and sanctuary status.

Commissioners Erick Coolidge and Roger Bunn voted to support the policy statement at the June 13 meeting; Commissioner Mark Hamilton was absent.

