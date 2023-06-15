WELLSBORO — The Tioga County commissioners approved a policy statement that addressed immigration and sanctuary status.
Commissioners Erick Coolidge and Roger Bunn voted to support the policy statement at the June 13 meeting; Commissioner Mark Hamilton was absent.
The action is in response to activities taking place across the nation, Bunn said. It will be part of the county’s permanent record and policy.
The 116-word statement is as follows: “Tioga County is not a sanctuary jurisdiction for persons not legally in the United States. Tioga County hereby affirms its duty to provide for the protection and wellbeing of the public; and all people within our jurisdiction who need assistance or emergency services will receive them.
“We are a kind, welcoming, responsible, and safe community. While we are deeply committed to serving and protecting every person in our county with compassion and generosity, we are not a sanctuary county and we do not support a policy of encouraging people to ignore the laws on immigration or anything else.
“Tioga County authorities will always fully cooperate with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its agents.”
The commissioners did not offer any other comment.
In other business, the commissioners adopted a resolution honoring the 4X800 relay team from Williamson High School. The team of Nathaniel Welch, Duncan Kerr, Christian Mizdail and Owen Cummings won the gold medal at the state PIAA track meet.
In other business the board:
- Announced the retirement of David Cohick as director of the Emergency Services effective July 7. Cohick has worked in the department for 38 years. Commissioners lauded Cohick for his commitment to the county and service on state boards that brought attention to the unique needs of Tioga County and build the system that serves Tioga and Potter counties.
- Approved the use of The Green for the Children’s Business Fair on Aug. 4, a wedding on Aug. 6 and Walk for Recovery on Sept. 9.
- Approved the use of the parking lot for Comic Con Aug. 12-13.
- Approved an agreement for an agricultural conservation easement in perpetuity for 51.7 acres owned by Jeffrey L. and Deborah A. Bowen in Charleston Township. The $80,135 will come from the landfill account.