Tioga County commissioners are looking for a way to be proactive rather than reactive for high water events.
At the Nov. 16 meeting, the board accepted an emergency agreement with Susquehanna Valley Construction Corp. for the demolition and removal of county bridge #3 from Troups Creek in Deerfield Township. The $220,000 cost will be paid with Liquid Fuels funds.
The bridge on Grubb Road collapsed during heavy rain and flooding Aug. 18-19.
Eventually, the county hopes to replace that bridge but wants to ensure that something similar doesn’t happen in the future. To do that, there needs to be repairs made upstream to stabilize banks, remove debris and gravel from streams and other work.
All that requires a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection, a process that can take months. That process needs to be shortened to days, said commissioners.
The board of commissioners is currently in discussion with municipal and state leaders to take a different approach to maintaining the commonwealth’s streams and waterways.
“Flooding is a major concern in the county and it needs to be addressed and it needs to be addressed fast,” said Commissioner Erick Coolidge.
The county has reached out to Secretary of Ag Russell Redding, Senator Gene Yaw and even Gov. Tom Wolf to discuss the issue, which affects counties and municipalities across the state.
In an open letter to state officials, Coolidge said that “boroughs and townships truly need to be able, with permission when a site is identified, to begin their work before another storm creates greater damage that would/could be prevented.”
Currently, the governor is considering creating a panel and possibly set aside funds to address flooding issues, said Coolidge. The DEP would still have oversight, but the process could be facilitated.
The process would, in the long run, save money, commissioners said. Rather than replacing a bridge — which can cost millions — stream maintenance could be performed for much less.
“Saying ‘Sorry’ is not the answer that people are looking for; permits and permission are needed,” Coolidge said.