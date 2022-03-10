WELLSBORO — State and county officials applauded the work of emergency responders and the county’s 911 center.
At the March 8 meeting, Brian Plume, a forest fire supervisor specialist with the Bureau of Forestry, presented a letter from District Forester Jim Highland. Highland said he appreciated the efforts of local emergency responders following a “rash of rescues” this winter, some of them significant.
“Right now, the forestry roads are a glare of ice. The trails are a glare of ice,” said Plume. “We’ve had some pretty daring rescues to get people off our trails. We definitely couldn’t do without our volunteers.”
Later in the agenda, commissioners proclaimed April 10-16 as National Public Safety Telecommunicator’s Week.
“Our telecommun- cators do a great job,” said Commissioner Roger Bunn. “I commend the whole emergency center staff. They are outstanding.”
Tioga County’s 911 center was the first in the state to cover two counties, added Commissioner Erick Coolidge. Through their partnerships and expertise, the department has been able to access funds and equipment that takes the level of service to a “greater level.”
“Our system is second to none,” Bunn said.
Energy proclamation
The board also adopted an energy proclamation, a non-partisan response to the rapidly increasing price of gasoline and aggression against Ukraine by Russia.
Commissioners encouraged the state and federal leaders to take action to reduce the nation’s dependence on imported oil and develop programs to address the energy needs of allies, including the development of all forms of energy.
The government needs to recognize the importance of energy independence and promote growth in all U.S.-held energy sectors including:
- Allow and Encourage the increase of oil and gas productions from existing wells and development of new wells.
- Allow expedited permitting of new and proposed pipelines and streamline pipeline building, as well as consider all energy transportation forms.
- Encourage research and development of alternative energy sources such as solar and wind.
The proclamation concluded calling on state and federal leaders to provide “all reasonable support to the Ukrainian people in their fight to retain their freedom and halt the rapid spread of tyranny.”
Commissioner Mark Hamilton said he encourages several actions to help those in Ukraine including prayer, engaging in humanitarian efforts and energy independence, which he believes may be the most productive way to help Ukraine.
Burning advisory
In a related matter, Plume also provided handouts and materials for wildfire prevention, typically spring time in this region. The flyer offered methods and techniques to reduce the chance of fire spreading from burning debris or a campfire.
“I want to get the word out for folks to be careful,” Plume said. “Fires cost money to put out. Even if it’s an accident, you are still liable for suppression costs.”