WELLSBORO — The Tioga County commissioners approved a land swap subdivision with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to provide additional parking for the veterans clinic here.
The board took action at the Aug. 15 meeting to approve the land swap on Shumway Hill Road in Charleston Township. The county and state will swap equal acreage to provide 10 additional parking spaces for the VA clinic.
According to project manager Marc Rice, the VA clinic currently has three parking spaces. It is undergoing an expansion, and requires additional parking for patients.
The clinic often sees 8-10 vehicles coming and going “especially on blood draw days” between 7:30 and 11:30 a.m., said Veterans Affairs Director Tim Cleveland. The larger parking lot will also allow an ambulance to pull in and out more easily and safely.
In a related matter, Commissioner Erick Coolidge corrected a statement he had made at an earlier meeting. He reported that the county VA offices helped veterans collect $3 million in a year. The actual figure is $18.7 million for reporting year Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, Cleveland said. That’s an increase of $1.5 million from the previous year, despite the office having to relocate following a water leak over the holiday period.
The county VA office has an active caseload of 1,800, serving 21% of the county’s residents. It is the second largest caseload in the state, second only to Warren County.
Tioga County is unique in that it has both the clinic and VA office in the same building, allowing for collaboration between the two agencies and a one-stop shop for veterans.
In other business, the county also agreed to contract with Penoco to remove and dispose of asbestos materials from the VA office at a cost of $7,812. This must be completed before renovations can continue at the building.
The board approved a contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to extend the lease for the clinic through July 31, 2026, and also to reimburse the county for renovations to the clinic. The county used Act 13 impact fees to award the contract. The federal department is returning $920,800 to the county’s Act 13 account.
Rail trail
The commissioners also took action on items for the Pine Creek Rail-Trail Extension. Work is currently in progress for the 1.5-mile southern section.
The board agreed to pay the contractor H&P Construction an additional $14,282 for clearing and grubbing an additional 2.5 acres.
The board also received a proposal from Wilson Consulting Group for an alternative design for the three bridges on the southern section at a cost of $16,720. The county received a credit from H&P Construction of $18,000, which will cover the additional engineering costs.
Lastly, the county acknowledged a letter of credit for $443,325 from H&P. The credit came through the cut and fill operation along the corridor, resulting in 10,000 cubic yards of material being “banked” near the trailhead instead of being disposed of as hazardous material. An additional 3,000 cubic yards of material still must be moved during the cut and fill operations along the trail corridor.