WELLSBORO — Tioga County approved the contract for the southern section of the Pine Creek Rail-Trail Extension, formerly known as the Marsh Creek Greenway.
H&P Construction will develop less than two miles of trail at a cost of $3,961,755.30. That will take the trail from from Charleston Street in the borough to halfway to the terminus of the Pine Creek Rail Trail at the Wellsboro Junction.
The cost will be covered by $3,306,390 in grant funding along with $674,265 in Act 13 impact fees.
According to Deb Bigley, who serves on the trail advisory committee, numerous grants were received from the project including:
• $1,220,490 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds
• $900,000 in PennDOT multi-modal transportation funds.
• $585,400 from Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
• $500,000 from Central Financing Agency multi-modal transportation funds.
• $100,500 in local grants and donations from foundations, businesses and individuals.
• $674,265 in Act 13 funds.
In a related matter, the commissioners approved a revision in the agreement with Wilson Consulting Group for the trailhead facility. Wilson will credit the county $24,000 as part of the project, the site lighting plan, has been transferred to EADS Architects.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Proclaimed May 7-13 as Institutional Parole and Corrections Employee Week.
• Proclaimed May 7-13 as National Prevention Week for substance misuse and mental health issues.
• Proclaimed June 8 as Remember the USS Liberty, which Israel “accidentally” attacked in 1967, leaving 34 dead and 72 wounded.
• Agreed for Develop Tioga to administer the Whole-Home Repairs Grant on behalf of the county. The portal opens June 1 and the county has $337,207 available to provide low-interest, forgivable loans for income-eligible families and/or landlords.
• Announced the Domestic Relations Department received $376,651.27 in Title IV-D for child support collection. The department collected $4,889,611.05 in support payments in 2022.