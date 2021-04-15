WELLSBORO — Tioga County Commissioners approved several items that will continue the work to connect the Pine Creek Rail Trail to downtown Wellsboro.
At the April 13 meeting, the board approved grant applications, agreements and engineering proposals for the Marsh Creek Greenway, a four-mile connecting trail.
“Tourism is the connectivity between other resources that exist in other counties,” said Commissioner Erick Coolidge. “This will create an atmosphere and a draw to generate travel to our area, a presence in the community and a positive economic outcome.”
The board approved a grant application to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. If successful, the $585,000 grant would fund Phase 2 construction for the section from Mary Worthington Lane to Hilboldt Road.
Additionally, the board approved a Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grant application to acquire an easement for the bridge over Marsh Creek at Mary Worthington Lane and additional property that will eliminate the need for a retaining wall.
Their other actions involved the trailhead on Charleston Street in Wellsboro. The board approved an agreement with EADS Architects to provide professional services for demolition of the former Patterson building. The county will use Act 13 funds to cover the $5,500 cost.
Marc Rice, who coordinates this project, said work is expected to take place this summer.
Lastly, the board approved an engineering proposal from Wilson Consulting Group for $166,000. That will cover the cost of developing a master plan for the trailhead and a connectivity study between the trailhead and downtown Wellsboro.
Initially, the county will cover the cost with Act 13 funds, but half of the cost will be reimbursed through a DCNR grant and the remainder through a local match.
Rice said the county received $88,000 through a C2P2 to develop a plan that will allow bicyclists and pedestrians to safely travel from the trailhead to the downtown area.
In other business, the board:
Proclaimed March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month.
Approved funding of $30,000 to the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institue to be used toward training, supplies, technology, maintenance, etc.
Announced the Veterans Affairs Office has brought in $8,964,782.77 in benefits to local veterans in 2020 and, to date this year, has generated $4,919,742.68.