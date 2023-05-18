WELLSBORO — After 20 years, a dream drawn on a service station window is on its way to becoming a reality.
On Friday, May 12, local and state officials broke ground on the southern section of the Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 570-724-2287 or email dtaylor@tiogapublishing.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$6.50
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$32.50
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$65.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WELLSBORO — After 20 years, a dream drawn on a service station window is on its way to becoming a reality.
On Friday, May 12, local and state officials broke ground on the southern section of the Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension.
A few hundred yards from the original train station, roughly 30 people gathered to observe the event and mark it with speeches and congratulations.
The project has widespread support, said Commissioner Erick Coolidge, including the state departments of Transportation and Conservation and Natural Resources, the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health, Visit Potter-Tioga, Wellsboro chamber, Develop Tioga, Growth Resources of Wellsboro, Wellsboro borough and Delmar Township.
“Good things always start with a simple conversation,” said state Rep. Clint Owlett. “It’s things like that that will continue to pave the path for our young people to grow up and stay in the community.”
The idea to connect the northern terminus of the Pine Creek Rail Trail to Wellsboro began 20 years ago as a conversation between Jim Weaver, then the county planner, and Stokesdale resident Skip Cavanaugh. Weaver drew a diagram of the trail on the window of John’s Service Station. A few minutes later, Coolidge walked in and the idea took wing.
“We will realize the true merit and value of this a few miles down the road,” Coolidge said. “You had a vision and you shared it with all of us.”
“This project is a stunning example of the importance and commitment of county leadership in trail development in the region,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “The county has been resourceful and creative when putting together funding strategy for this multi-phased project, working closely with state agencies, and local and regional partners. It is a wonderful example of how, by working together, we can strategically leverage both state and federal funding resources.”
Dunn said the project can serve as a formula for other communities to attract both visitors and new residents, as well as retain younger people in the area. The project has been identified as one of the top 10 trail gaps.
“It is one of the most vibrant opportunities in Pennsylvania now and we are fully committed to it,” Dunn said.
Not only will Wellsboro residents benefit, but also Tioga County and Pennsylvania residents, said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.
“Transportation is about creating connections, both literally and figuratively, and when it’s completed, this project will do both,” Carroll said. “PennDOT is proud to support this project through the Multimodal Fund and the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside.”
Managing Editor/General Manager
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.